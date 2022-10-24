ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Elections in SLO 10.25.2022

The election is two weeks from today. Despite the problems at the San Luis Obispo county elections office, you’re entitled to vote only once. And that includes filling out blank ballots that you come across somewhere. The complaints about this election keep coming into KPRL. One of several calls...
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?

The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Paso Robles Daily News

Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US

Hayashi Wayland has served local businesses with accounting, tax, financial planning services for more than four decades. – This week, Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA) the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on Nov. 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s California team to more than 700 people. Hayashi Wayland has an office in Paso Robles at 939 Oak Street .
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Scott Peterson moves to new prison

Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 20-22

Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Witches Paddle in Morro Bay 10.24.2022

Thousands of people turned out to watch about 500 people take part in the Witches Paddle in Morro Bay. The event started in 2013 with about ten witches. Saturday, about 500 witches paddled around the bay in kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other water craft. That brought out a big crowd in Morro Bay. The witches are asked to support a particular non-profit organization.
MORRO BAY, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022

You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
ATASCADERO, CA

