Elections in SLO 10.25.2022
The election is two weeks from today. Despite the problems at the San Luis Obispo county elections office, you’re entitled to vote only once. And that includes filling out blank ballots that you come across somewhere. The complaints about this election keep coming into KPRL. One of several calls...
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
Plunging school tests scores in SLO County, compare local school districts
Test scores for students in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the nation plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating the impact lockdowns had on learning, according to data California’s Education Department recently released. The percentage of children in SLO County meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts and...
Why would a SLO County official donate $25,000 to oppose Bruce Gibson?
The gloves are off in San Luis Obispo County’s District 2 supervisor race. Negative Bruce Gibson ads are flooding the airways and filling up mailboxes, with the county’s top prosecutor putting in $25,000 in an attempt to boot Gibson from office. Incumbent Supervisor Gibson is battling Dr. Bruce...
Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US
Hayashi Wayland has served local businesses with accounting, tax, financial planning services for more than four decades. – This week, Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA) the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on Nov. 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s California team to more than 700 people. Hayashi Wayland has an office in Paso Robles at 939 Oak Street .
Scott Peterson moves to new prison
Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
Death notices for Oct. 20-22
Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Students, faculty think ousted CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro’s Cal Poly faculty job should be revoked
Students and faculty are petitioning against Joseph Castro’s new tenured position at Cal Poly — which comes only one year after his contentious resignation as CSU chancellor. Beginning spring quarter, on April 3, Castro is set to teach leadership and public policy in Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of...
Witches Paddle in Morro Bay 10.24.2022
Thousands of people turned out to watch about 500 people take part in the Witches Paddle in Morro Bay. The event started in 2013 with about ten witches. Saturday, about 500 witches paddled around the bay in kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other water craft. That brought out a big crowd in Morro Bay. The witches are asked to support a particular non-profit organization.
Child advocates are sworn in as demand for volunteers grows in Santa Maria
Ten court-appointed special advocates were sworn in at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Monday. They’re setting out to make sure that abused and neglected children have someone looking out for them.
Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank
Two Santa Maria men were arrested on suspicion of attempting to defraud an Orcutt bank. The post Two Santa Maria men arrested for attempting to defraud Orcutt Bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022
You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
New book traces Hearst Castle architect Julia Morgan’s journey to SLO County
Seven authors contributed to a new anthology inspired by the groundbreaking architect’s life and legacy.
Citing pandemic impacts, inflation, Mindbody announces more layoffs
The San Luis Obispo-based software-as-a-service company confirmed the reduction Wednesday, but wouldn’t disclose the number of employees impacted.
Faculty union calls for retreat rights reform after Castro receives tenure position at Cal Poly
In September, former Fresno State president Joseph Castro utilized his retreat rights as former California State University (CSU) chancellor to become a tenured professor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo next year. Retreat rights are contractual guarantees within a CSU administrators’ contract for former faculty who gave up tenure for...
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
