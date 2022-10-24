ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Police ID woman, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island; arrest made

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yuqcd_0iklwYkc00

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island, New York, home has been identified, and an arrest has been made in connection with the gruesome discovery.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Lahuma Payton, 26, of Mariners Harbor, SILive.com reported.

Payton’s body was found just before 6 a.m. Friday in the island’s Port Richmond section, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, WABC-TV reported.

An official ruling on Payton’s cause of death is pending toxicology and other tests, but investigators told the TV station that it appeared she was dumped in the bin after an apparent drug overdose.

A man living in the house told WABC that he heard banging sounds at around 5 a.m. after what he described as an all-night party at a nearby apartment.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old Glen Brancato, whom police confirmed lives at the Heberton Avenue address where Payton’s body was found, has been charged with concealment of a human corpse and criminal tampering in connection with her death, according to a statement issued by the New York Police Department’s deputy commissioner of public information and public records.

Brancato, an acquaintance of the victim, was at the home when police arrived on Friday, SILive.com reported, noting that he was arrested at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday. A second individual is also being sought by police in connection with Payton’s death, the news site reported.

According to police, Payton was dressed only from the waist down, and her body spilled out from the plastic bin, SILive.com reported.

The medical examiner will determine Payton’s cause of death, WABC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
WESTWOOD, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Rt. 35 Corridor Road Closures Stem from Police-Involved Shooting of Suspect

From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office …. The following is an MCPO statement related to road closures and police activities taking place along the Route 35 corridor this morning:. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances behind a nonfatal police-involved shooting that occurred earlier today, Wednesday, October...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WDBO

Suspect in NYC subway shoving charged with attempted murder

NEW YORK — A suspect has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shoving a man onto the subway tracks in New York City last week. Lamale McRae, 41, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Monday in Queens in connection with what police said was an unprovoked attack Friday afternoon at the Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle Avenue subway station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island elected officials call for more police at schools, tougher state laws following Tottenville High School shooting

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting at Tottenville High School Tuesday afternoon which left a 14-year-old freshman wounded, two borough elected officials have called for increased police presence at schools and changes to current state laws. Borough President Vito Fossella called Tuesday’s shooting incident “terrible”...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy