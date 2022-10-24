Read full article on original website
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street
The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
Haunted car wash giving customers a scare in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carwash in Fresno is leaving cars clean and customers scared this Halloween season. The third annual haunted carwash has kicked off at Crews Magic Hand Car Wash at Ingram and Herndon avenues, behind the Walmart Supercenter. “There’s haunted houses, there’s trails and stuff like that, but I think for everybody […]
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
kprl.com
Robbery at CVS in Paso 10.26.2022
A man tried to rob CVS on Niblick road in Paso Robles last night. The suspect described as a lanky man dressed in black. He allegedly robbed the store just before closing at ten last night. Police responded with a canine unit. They searched the store and surrounding area. According...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
18-year-old sentenced 10 years for deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno
An 18-year-old Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday in connection to the deadly shooting at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno in July.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
KMJ
Heart of California Theme Park Coming to Fresno? You Can Push the Idea with a Signature
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – California’s Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators...
Death notices for Oct. 20-22
Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
calcoastnews.com
Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools
A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
Tulare woman turns to social media to find biological sister
A young South Valley woman is turning to social media in hopes of reuniting with her biological sister.
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
krcrtv.com
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. On her Instagram, the Colombian artist is seen walking through Saint Agnes Medical Center on her way to visit the woman and baby.
Baby born at Karol G concert in Fresno, star visits baby in hospital same night
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a baby was born in the Save Mart Center restroom on the Fresno stop of Karol G’s tour on Tuesday, the artist announced on her Instagram page that she went to visit the mother in the hospital later that night. In a video posted to her Instagram story, the Columbian […]
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
