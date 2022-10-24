ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Ellis, advocates announce $4.7 million domestic violence assistance fund

HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and domestic violence advocates announced Wednesday a $4.7 million Domestic Violence Assistance Fund to help victims. The fund will be used for efforts to combat the county’s rising domestic violence reports that include homicides. The announcement comes during Domestic Violence Awareness...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

WATCH TONIGHT: The Evidence Room, Episode 3 - Karla Faye Tucker

It was a gruesome killing - a man and woman murdered with a pickaxe by their neighbor, Karla Faye Tucker. It’s a story many in Texas know well, but you’ve never heard it quite like this. In an extraordinary new look inside the case, KPRC 2 Investigates sits...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

