Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Click2Houston.com
Man who fatally shot Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop sentenced to death
HOUSTON, Texas – Punishment has been decided for the man found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Robert Solis has been sentenced to death. His recent conviction came more than three years after he was first arrested and charged...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities emphasize the importance of safe gun storage after 2 kids killed in separate accidental shootings in Houston area
HOUSTON – Two Harris County children were killed in separate accidental shootings in the span of four days. On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was killed after investigators say his uncle pointed a shotgun in his direction that he thought was unloaded. Three days later, an 8-year-old was shot and...
Click2Houston.com
‘He’s guilty. He’s absolutely guilty’: Some jury members share their thoughts after second mistrial in A.J. Armstrong case
HOUSTON – A judge ruled a second mistrial Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who was accused of killing his parents in 2016. The judge said the jurors deliberated for almost 18...
Click2Houston.com
AJ Armstrong retrial: 2nd mistrial ruled in capital murder trial for Houston man accused of killing parents in 2016
HOUSTON – A judge ruled a second mistrial Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who was accused of killing his own parents. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Ellis, advocates announce $4.7 million domestic violence assistance fund
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and domestic violence advocates announced Wednesday a $4.7 million Domestic Violence Assistance Fund to help victims. The fund will be used for efforts to combat the county’s rising domestic violence reports that include homicides. The announcement comes during Domestic Violence Awareness...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Click2Houston.com
‘Aggressive panhandler’ accused of smashing woman’s windshield killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Branch: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect accused of smashing a woman’s windshield was killed in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 7600 block of Long Point Road...
Click2Houston.com
One year later, family still seeking justice after loved one killed by alleged drunk driver who remains on the run
HOUSTON – Tuesday marked one year since an alleged drunken driver was accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and leaving her family fighting for justice. “We love you, Yana,” shouted Imani Rose, sister of Iyana Harris, during a balloon release and memorial at Miller Outdoor Theater in Hermann Park.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen releases security detail on voter safety process ahead of Election Day
HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen released a Voter Safety and Integrity PSA to spread the word about the county’s Elections Security Task Force, which was established to help ensure the safety of all voters and elections operations. “Creating safe spaces for our citizens...
Click2Houston.com
53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play
CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov. The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play. On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old boy arrested, charged after hit-and-run incident that injured teen girl behind Benjamin Davis HS, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle behind Benjamin Davis High School in north Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard around 7 a.m. in...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mohamad Altabari? Police searching for driver who fatally struck man walking along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run and failure to stop and render aid case. Police said, around 8:52 p.m. on March 20, Mohamad Altabari was walking northbound in the 6800...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH TONIGHT: The Evidence Room, Episode 3 - Karla Faye Tucker
It was a gruesome killing - a man and woman murdered with a pickaxe by their neighbor, Karla Faye Tucker. It’s a story many in Texas know well, but you’ve never heard it quite like this. In an extraordinary new look inside the case, KPRC 2 Investigates sits...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron gas station located...
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
Comments / 0