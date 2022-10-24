Read full article on original website
Times News
Panther Valley sweeps EEA
It took Panther Valley a little while to get some heat in its engines on Tuesday in its District 11 2A quarterfinal matchup with Executive Education Academy. The Panthers started slow, but as with most high-performance machines, once they heated up, they were firing on all cylinders and on their way to a 25,16, 25-18, 25-18 victory and a 2A semifinal berth.
Times News
So. Lehigh blanks NW Spartans capture CL field hockey crown
CATASAUQUA - Nobody ever takes the Northwestern Lehigh field hockey program lightly and after their upset win over Wilson in the Colonial League semifinals, Southern Lehigh was not going to take any chances against the Tigers in the league finals on Saturday at Catasauqua’s Alumni Field. The challenge coming...
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Times News
Jim Thorpe-Lehighton Boys Soccer
Photos from Lehighton's 4-2 win over Jim Thorpe in the District 11 Class 2A playoffs on Monday. The Indians will face top seed Blue Mountain in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. By Rich Smith.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
Not only can Nazareth Area High School’s new principal lead a school, he can fix your car
Nazareth Area High School’s new principal brings a wealth of experience to the post, including 10 years working under the hood of neighborhood cars, according to a news release from the school district. Scott Breidinger spent the past six years as assistant principal at Easton Area High School. Before...
Times News
Marian softball team does a good deed
The Unit 360 American Legion Auxiliary of Weatherly recently presented a “Good Deed Award” to the Marian Catholic Fillies softball team and coach Joe DeAngelo. The award recognized the team for honoring the memory of a college softball player who died by suicide. The Fillies, along with the Weatherly Lady Wreckers softball team, aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks reported on the following incidents:. • A criminal mischief incident was reported to them at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they were called to 1136 Centre Turnpike, West Brunswick Township. The resident reported a broken window. • A Firearms Act violation was...
From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success
Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
slhn.org
Ribbon-Cutting for GSL Health Center at Pottsville
With the snip of an oversized scissors, officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (GSL) formally opened the new GSL Health Center in Pottsville, which provides non-emergent care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, x-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility,...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
JT parade honors late volunteer
The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
Times News
West End news for Oct. 26, 2022
Hoagie pick-up Folks who ordered hoagies from McMichaels UMC are reminded that those hoagies must be picked up at the church from 11 a.m. to noon at the church Thursday. West End Missions is hosting its next free meal Thursday at 4:30 p.m.,Thursday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Brodheadsville.
wrnjradio.com
Digitized depression-era film footage at Easton and Phillipsburg scheduled for Friday premiere on YouTube
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) this week announced a Friday, Oct. 28 release date for long-forgotten archival film footage showing depression-era traffic congestion in Easton, PA and Phillipsburg, NJ and early excavation and construction for a new toll bridge across the Delaware River. The film reel...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Allentown schools superintendent gets $172K severance with contract ending ‘amicably’
Allentown schools Superintendent John Stanford’s separation agreement approved last week by the school board includes a statement describing “no professional misconduct or impropriety” related to his premature departure. The mutual agreement approved 6-3 by the board at its meeting last Thursday, Oct. 20, also outlines a severance...
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
Lehighton news: Oct. 26, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Special...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
