msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
cheddar.com
Amazon Deal Could Help Venmo Break Out of Mobile Payments' 'Closed Loop'
In this photo illustration the Venmo logo seen in the background of a silhouetted woman holding a mobile phone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) On Tuesday Amazon announced that it will soon allow customers to pay for purchases with the mobile payment service Venmo. The option...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
TechCrunch
Amazon now allows customers to make payments through Venmo
To pay through Venmo, users will need to first add their account. During checkout on Amazon, users can select “Select a payment method” and then “Add a Venmo account.” This will redirect them to the Venmo app, where they can complete the authentication. Users can also choose Venmo to be their default payment method for Amazon purchases on that screen.
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
Apple, Amazon And 5 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $14.85 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares fell 0.7% to $195.51 in after-hours trading.
STMicroelectronics: Q3 Earnings Insights
STMicroelectronics STM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
forkast.news
Cash App users can now receive Bitcoin via the Lightning Network
Cash App users in the U.S. can now buy, send, and receive Bitcoin using the network’s secondary payments layer Lightning Network, directly within the app. Before the update on Tuesday, users were limited to sending Bitcoin, as Cash App didn’t support other transaction forms in Bitcoin. The service...
Orion Gr Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Orion Gr Hldgs ORN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $42.71 million from...
Boot Barn Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Boot Barn Holdings BOOT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Boot Barn Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $38.83 million from...
Fortune Brands Home: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortune Brands Home FBHS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortune Brands Home beat estimated earnings by 4.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.72. Revenue was up $68.00 million from...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
LendingClub: Q3 Earnings Insights
LendingClub LC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $58.75 million from the same period last...
financefeeds.com
Cash App enables Bitcoin Lightning for up to $999/week
Popular mobile payments service Cash App has added a layer-2 payment protocol Lightning Network to help users transact with bitcoin, nearly three years after it initially announced it will do so. The feature was rolled out secretly earlier this year to a handful of users. At the time, the company...
