New Britain Herald
Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns
NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator
WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
hk-now.com
Haddam Senior Center: November Calendar & Menu
(October 26, 2022)—November 2022 Senior Center Calendar & Menu. Thursday November 3rd 11:00 a.m. – Author Vicky Harlow, a lifelong resident of Haddam is coming to discuss her latest book. Monday November 7th 1:00 p.m. – Club 60 Meeting Held at Higganum Community Center, 7 Candlewood Hill Rd...
hk-now.com
Killingworth Historical Society Annual Meeting & Presentation November 16th
(October 25, 2022)—The Killingworth Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company, 333 Route 81, Killingworth. Following the meeting, the KHS will present a program by Jerry Roberts, local Author and Historian, based on his book,...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens
It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
Bob Stefanowski calls to repeal parts of police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski invoked the Bristol police murders in a call to repeal parts of the law. Democrats say he is politicizing a tragedy.
‘We’re taking it day by day.’ Bristol police chief, mayor discuss carrying on following officers’ deaths
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Many say Bristol will never be the same after two officers were killed in the line of duty. So, how will the city heal? News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould and Mayor Jeff Caggiano on Wednesday. “You know, this is significant,” Gould said. “So, we’re […]
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
27east.com
North Haven Board Considers Dark Skies Restrictions
The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting under a dark skies initiative. The board met on October 19 to discuss the proposed... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street gallery owner contacted Village Police on October 17 to report she believes a...
sheltonherald.com
About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan
NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
New Haven Independent
Derby Historical Society And Quail & Ale Replace Historic Cemetery Sign
DERBY — The Derby Historical Society recently helped replace the entrance sign to the Old Derby Uptown Burying Ground also known as the Colonial Cemetery on Derby Avenue. The Derby Historical Society had donated the original sign thereby establishing a long-standing relationship with the cemetery. The Uptown Burying Ground is managed and owned by the Oak Cliff Cemetery Association.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
