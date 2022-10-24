ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, CT

New Britain Herald

Newington Town Manager Keith Chapman resigns

NEWINGTON – Town Manager Keith Chapman has resigned from his position for personal reasons and will be officially departing Dec. 2. The Town Council accepted his resignation during its regular meeting Tuesday night, also passing a resolution to begin the process of filling the position. “I think you’ve done...
NEWINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

West Hartford official resigns to become town's new equity coordinator

WEST HARTFORD — All of the work Adrienne Billings-Smith has done as an advocate has led her to being hired as the town's new equity coordinator. "This work I’ve been doing in the community, creating partnerships and seeing how it has worked for the community really was the deciding factor," said Billings-Smith, who is resigning from the Town Council and leaving behind her careers as an attorney and flight attendant to take the new position. "I can get in there and continue this work with West Hartford."
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Senior Center: November Calendar & Menu

(October 26, 2022)—November 2022 Senior Center Calendar & Menu. Thursday November 3rd 11:00 a.m. – Author Vicky Harlow, a lifelong resident of Haddam is coming to discuss her latest book. Monday November 7th 1:00 p.m. – Club 60 Meeting Held at Higganum Community Center, 7 Candlewood Hill Rd...
HADDAM, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
27east.com

North Haven Board Considers Dark Skies Restrictions

The North Haven Village Board is poised to enact a new code regarding outdoor lighting under a dark skies initiative. The board met on October 19 to discuss the proposed... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street gallery owner contacted Village Police on October 17 to report she believes a...
SAG HARBOR, NY
sheltonherald.com

About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan

NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Historical Society And Quail & Ale Replace Historic Cemetery Sign

DERBY — The Derby Historical Society recently helped replace the entrance sign to the Old Derby Uptown Burying Ground also known as the Colonial Cemetery on Derby Avenue. The Derby Historical Society had donated the original sign thereby establishing a long-standing relationship with the cemetery. The Uptown Burying Ground is managed and owned by the Oak Cliff Cemetery Association.
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently demonstrated the effectiveness of wrong way LED-flashing technology to stop a wrong way driver. For the demonstration, CTDOT closed the off-ramp on Queen Street in Southington. “This year has been by far the deadliest year in recent memory, with 22 wrong way fatalities occurring on the highways,” CTDOT […] The post Connecticut DOT demonstrates LED-flashings technology appeared first on Transportation Today.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

