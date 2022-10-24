ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

Times News

Lehighton comeback falls short against PM East

SWIFTWATER – It was the future of the program that kept sixth-seeded Lehighton within reach of Pocono Mountain East during Tuesday's District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal round game. It was the kind of effort head coach Carl Wolter was glad to see from his program – which has...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley sweeps EEA

It took Panther Valley a little while to get some heat in its engines on Tuesday in its District 11 2A quarterfinal matchup with Executive Education Academy. The Panthers started slow, but as with most high-performance machines, once they heated up, they were firing on all cylinders and on their way to a 25,16, 25-18, 25-18 victory and a 2A semifinal berth.
LANSFORD, PA
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

So. Lehigh blanks NW Spartans capture CL field hockey crown

CATASAUQUA - Nobody ever takes the Northwestern Lehigh field hockey program lightly and after their upset win over Wilson in the Colonial League semifinals, Southern Lehigh was not going to take any chances against the Tigers in the league finals on Saturday at Catasauqua's Alumni Field. The challenge coming...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton

Lehighton boys' soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
LEHIGHTON, PA
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Jim Thorpe-Lehighton Boys Soccer

Photos from Lehighton's 4-2 win over Jim Thorpe in the District 11 Class 2A playoffs on Monday. The Indians will face top seed Blue Mountain in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. By Rich Smith.
LEHIGHTON, PA
LEHIGHTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Marian softball team does a good deed

The Unit 360 American Legion Auxiliary of Weatherly recently presented a "Good Deed Award" to the Marian Catholic Fillies softball team and coach Joe DeAngelo. The award recognized the team for honoring the memory of a college softball player who died by suicide. The Fillies, along with the Weatherly Lady Wreckers softball team, aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues.
WEATHERLY, PA
WEATHERLY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success

Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men's bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
ALLENTOWN, PA
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise

READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. "I was looking for a Harper jersey today," said Sam...
READING, PA
READING, PA
Times News

On track for history

The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
TAMAQUA, PA
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Schuylkill wreath class

Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
AUBURN, PA
AUBURN, PA
Times News

Lehighton news: Oct. 26, 2022

Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Special...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

JT parade honors late volunteer

The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
JIM THORPE, PA
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Ghouls and goblins parade in Tamaqua

The rain held off and the streets filled with the colorful and unusual for the 56th Annual Tamaqua Halloween Parade held Tuesday evening and sponsored by the Tamaqua Lions Club. The four-division, two-hour spectacle featured a variety of individual spooks, along with floats, music, youth groups, businesses and organizations. "I...
TAMAQUA, PA
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

State police at Schuylkill Haven

State police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks reported on the following incidents:. • A criminal mischief incident was reported to them at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they were called to 1136 Centre Turnpike, West Brunswick Township. The resident reported a broken window. • A Firearms Act violation was...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor's Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Lehighton plans crisis response

In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official "crisis management plan" Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

West End news for Oct. 26, 2022

Hoagie pick-up Folks who ordered hoagies from McMichaels UMC are reminded that those hoagies must be picked up at the church from 11 a.m. to noon at the church Thursday. West End Missions is hosting its next free meal Thursday at 4:30 p.m.,Thursday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Brodheadsville.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Times News

Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school

The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. "We're very excited for it," said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. "It's going to be a good day, and it's nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors."
JIM THORPE, PA
JIM THORPE, PA

