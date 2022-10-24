Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Discusses Working With Shawn Michaels In WWE NXT
After undergoing a major character change on the main roster during the pandemic era, Apollo Crews returned to "WWE NXT" in June for another restart. Like Crews, "NXT" has evolved over the last couple of years, and is now under the direction of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Ahead of facing Grayson Waller in a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" match at NXT Halloween Havoc this past weekend, Crews spoke to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda on what it's like working under the umbrella of The Heartbreak Kid.
Yardbarker
Shawn Michaels: Halloween Havoc Kicked Off NXT’s Rebirth
It’s a new day for WWE NXT, according to Shawn Michaels. In September 2021, the NXT 2.0 rebrand drastically changed the show and the philosophy behind it, as the product put a clear emphasis on developing young talent. In September 2022, one year after this evolution, NXT debuted a new logo to signify a new beginning for the brand. Michaels, WWE’s senior vice president of talent development creative, recently stated that that the NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event officially kicked off its rebirth.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights
– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt. He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything....
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Reveals His AEW Asking Price
With an impressive body of work over the years competing for WWE and Impact, Kurt Angle rode his Olympic gold medal into a legendary professional wrestling career, culminating in being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Therefore, it should come as very little surprise that AEW expressed interest in bringing Kurt Angle to the company upon his WWE retirement in 2019. Even past that point, Tony Khan has offered non-wrestling appearances to Angle that have similarly been turned down.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Downplays Issues With Fellow WWE Attitude Era Star
There has long been the belief that Shawn Michaels and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have never seen eye-to-eye with one another, and "The Heartbreak Kid" was asked about it on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive." Michaels then took the opportunity to address his status with "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" who is now also a big deal in the DC Extended Universe.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw as Karl Anderson vs. Finn Bálor will take place. The O.C will wrestle The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the Crown Jewel event on November 5th. The only other match confirmed...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Names WWE Enhancement Talent More Deserving Of HOF Than Goldberg
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a bonafide wrestling legend, and it makes sense that a legend of his caliber might have some ideas for potential Hall of Famers. In a recent signing event with K & S WrestleFest, he threw some of those ideas out there. "They should," Hart said...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal on Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t, Their First Encounter
On a recent episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW’s William Regal recently discussed working with Sasha Banks while he was with WWE, recalling the first time he met The Boss in Boston, when she came to a WWE TV taping as an extra. “When I first...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Confirms Talks With Triple H About NWA And WWE
Billy Corgan remains "optimistic" he can convince WWE to work with the NWA in some capacity, despite unsuccessful talks with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as of late. Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman who bought the NWA in 2017, confirmed to "Metro" that he recently spoke with Levesque, about trying to get his company on the WWE Network.
Yardbarker
Johnny Gargano explains why Tommaso Ciampa has been missing from WWE Raw
The Miz appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw to "set the record straight" on what is happening with him and Dexter Lumis. Miz said that Lumis has been targeting him, it's because of Miz's mind and that "lunatic" could not stand that he chose to mentor Tommaso Ciampa while Lumis sat at home. Miz asked anyone to help find Ciampa if they hear from him.
wrestlinginc.com
Hammerstone Recalls WWE Offering And Then Rescinding NXT Opportunity
Things are going pretty good for Alexander Hammerstone, who has now held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for over a year. But there's an alternate universe where Hammerstone never set foot in MLW and instead found himself in WWE. During an appearance on "Talk is Jericho," Hammerstone revealed that WWE approached him for tryouts several times before his MLW stint. And while the first two didn't lead to anything, the third one very nearly did.
wrestlinginc.com
Lita Gives Props To WWE Raw Match
This week's "WWE Raw" closed with a women's match, as Bayley defeated "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title bout. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita was pleased to see the ladies of WWE given the spotlight. The four-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter during the main event last...
Comments / 0