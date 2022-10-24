Read full article on original website
Times News
Panther Valley sweeps EEA
It took Panther Valley a little while to get some heat in its engines on Tuesday in its District 11 2A quarterfinal matchup with Executive Education Academy. The Panthers started slow, but as with most high-performance machines, once they heated up, they were firing on all cylinders and on their way to a 25,16, 25-18, 25-18 victory and a 2A semifinal berth.
Times News
So. Lehigh blanks NW Spartans capture CL field hockey crown
CATASAUQUA - Nobody ever takes the Northwestern Lehigh field hockey program lightly and after their upset win over Wilson in the Colonial League semifinals, Southern Lehigh was not going to take any chances against the Tigers in the league finals on Saturday at Catasauqua’s Alumni Field. The challenge coming...
Times News
Bomber girls win CL soccer title
CATASAUQUA - Two teams with strong defenses met in Saturday’s Colonial League girls soccer championship game at Alumni Field in Catasauqua. In a combined total of 38 games, Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh had allowed just 26 goals between them all season. Ironically, if a game where goals were expected...
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Times News
Pen Argyl uses big plays to pull away from PV
HELLERTOWN - Panther Valley head coach Mark Lavine knew Pen Argyl’s playmakers would be dangerous in the open field. The Green Knights found room to run against the Panthers, hitting on several long scoring plays en route to a 42-7 victory on Saturday at Saucon Valley High School. The...
Times News
Ghouls and goblins parade in Tamaqua
The rain held off and the streets filled with the colorful and unusual for the 56th Annual Tamaqua Halloween Parade held Tuesday evening and sponsored by the Tamaqua Lions Club. The four-division, two-hour spectacle featured a variety of individual spooks, along with floats, music, youth groups, businesses and organizations. “I...
Times News
Lehighton news: Oct. 26, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Special...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 26, 2022
Hoagie pick-up Folks who ordered hoagies from McMichaels UMC are reminded that those hoagies must be picked up at the church from 11 a.m. to noon at the church Thursday. West End Missions is hosting its next free meal Thursday at 4:30 p.m.,Thursday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Brodheadsville.
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. “We’re very excited for it,” said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. “It’s going to be a good day, and it’s nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors.”
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
Times News
Two injured in Schuylkill explosion
State police at the Frackville barracks said two people were injured in an explosion that happened at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 10 in Good Spring, Schuylkill County. Police said the explosion occurred as employees of the Maine Drilling and Blasting Company were disposing of boxes which previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. They said the employees had non-life threatening injuries.
Times News
JT hopes to replace veteran banners
Current “Hometown Hero” banners in Jim Thorpe will be taken down later this year, but borough officials are hopeful the program will start up again in the future. In a program spearheaded around five years ago by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club and member Jimmy Trainer, who passed away earlier this year, residents honored family members or friends who served in the military by sponsoring banners with pictures of them, which were then hung on utility poles around town.
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
Times News
LCCC to hold info session
Lehigh Carbon Community College will hold an evening information session for adults, veterans and returning students from 6 to 7 p.m., Nov. 3. Prospective students and their families are invited to the session to be held in room 201 of the Community Services Center on the Schnecksville campus. Members of...
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
Times News
Kunkletown man threatens troopers
Ty Smith, 33, of Kunkletown, is facing terroristic threat charges after an incident at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 23 when he threatened troopers from the state police at the Lehighton barracks. Police said the troopers were conducting an investigation at Heiney Lane and Hideaway Road in Polk Township. Police said Smith...
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
CCTI amends snow delay/closing plan
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute Joint Operating Committee voted to amend the weather delay and cancelation procedure for the school. CCTI will now follow the Jim Thorpe School District. If Jim Thorpe delays or cancels school, CCTI will do the same. “It just makes sense that, if Jim Thorpe...
