Current “Hometown Hero” banners in Jim Thorpe will be taken down later this year, but borough officials are hopeful the program will start up again in the future. In a program spearheaded around five years ago by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club and member Jimmy Trainer, who passed away earlier this year, residents honored family members or friends who served in the military by sponsoring banners with pictures of them, which were then hung on utility poles around town.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO