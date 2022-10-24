ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview

Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Simulations Plus's Earnings: A Preview

Simulations Plus SLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Simulations Plus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Simulations Plus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Upwork: Q3 Earnings Insights

Upwork UPWK reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Upwork beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $30.50 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings

Argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45. Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Fortune Brands Home: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fortune Brands Home FBHS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortune Brands Home beat estimated earnings by 4.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.72. Revenue was up $68.00 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings

Allegion ALLE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegion beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.48. Revenue was up $196.70 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview

Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Recap: Netgear Q3 Earnings

Netgear NTGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Netgear beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $40.56 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings

Coca-Cola KO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom

A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Benzinga

Plexus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Plexus PLXS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plexus beat estimated earnings by 39.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $280.76 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings

FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Recap: Axis Capital Holdings Q3 Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings AXS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 112.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $109.00 million from...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy