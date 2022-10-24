Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Elon Musk's Recommendation To Invest In 'Physical Things' May Be His Best Advice Yet
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter earlier this year advising his followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. The post came shortly after inflation hit its first 40-year high in March. In the tweet, Musk said, “As a general principle,...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Stifel Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Stifel Financial SF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Stifel Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45. Stifel Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Simulations Plus's Earnings: A Preview
Simulations Plus SLP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Simulations Plus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Simulations Plus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Upwork: Q3 Earnings Insights
Upwork UPWK reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Upwork beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $30.50 million from the same period last...
Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings
Argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45. Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last...
Fortune Brands Home: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fortune Brands Home FBHS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fortune Brands Home beat estimated earnings by 4.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.72. Revenue was up $68.00 million from...
Recap: Allegion Q3 Earnings
Allegion ALLE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allegion beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.48. Revenue was up $196.70 million from the same period last...
Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Social-Media Picks, Here They Are
US companies have kickstarted the earnings season for the third quarter. Around 170 S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with around 75% of those exceeding market estimates. Some social media companies have already reported their quarterly earnings and investors keenly await the rest. Benzinga readers can access...
Benzinga
Vista Oil & Gas's Earnings: A Preview
Vista Oil & Gas VIST is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vista Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Vista Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Recap: Netgear Q3 Earnings
Netgear NTGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Netgear beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $40.56 million from the same period last...
Recap: Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings
Coca-Cola KO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last...
Click Here To Learn When The Markets Are Going To Bottom
A classic sign of a turnaround in the markets is when the VIX — inverse index to the broad market S&P 500 Index — climbs over 40. For the uninitiated, short-term options on the S&P 500 are used to calculate the VIX. The higher the option prices on the index, which raises the implied volatilities and the VIX, the more uncertain the market is.
Plexus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Plexus PLXS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plexus beat estimated earnings by 39.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.78 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $280.76 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
A Preview Of FirstCash's Earnings
FirstCash FCFS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FirstCash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11. FirstCash bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Axis Capital Holdings Q3 Earnings
Axis Capital Holdings AXS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 112.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $109.00 million from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0