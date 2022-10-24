Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Hurricanes blank NL in boys soccer
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – Underdogs usually lay in wait, and try and strike at the right moment. In this case, Northern Lehigh’s chance at usurping higher-seeded Schuylkill Haven never materialized. Haven’s quick defense kept the hustling Bulldogs off the scoreboard, and its offense scored a goal in both halves...
Times News
Barthold hat trick propels Bulldogs
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN – It was the kind of evening that star players live for - a chance to rise to the top. Northern Lehigh sophomore Katelyn Barthold has demonstrated her talent throughout the season, and on Tuesday night in the quarterfinal round of the District 11 Class 1A playoffs, she was that star player.
Times News
Panther Valley sweeps EEA
It took Panther Valley a little while to get some heat in its engines on Tuesday in its District 11 2A quarterfinal matchup with Executive Education Academy. The Panthers started slow, but as with most high-performance machines, once they heated up, they were firing on all cylinders and on their way to a 25,16, 25-18, 25-18 victory and a 2A semifinal berth.
Times News
Bomber girls win CL soccer title
CATASAUQUA - Two teams with strong defenses met in Saturday’s Colonial League girls soccer championship game at Alumni Field in Catasauqua. In a combined total of 38 games, Palmerton and Northwestern Lehigh had allowed just 26 goals between them all season. Ironically, if a game where goals were expected...
Times News
Marchessault hat trick lifts Lehighton
Lehighton boys’ soccer coach Dave Yob pointed out that the belief was there all along. The belief that the program had the potential for an appearance in the postseason. His program put an end to a playoff drought midway through the year, as the Indians qualified for the District 11 Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Times News
Pen Argyl uses big plays to pull away from PV
HELLERTOWN - Panther Valley head coach Mark Lavine knew Pen Argyl’s playmakers would be dangerous in the open field. The Green Knights found room to run against the Panthers, hitting on several long scoring plays en route to a 42-7 victory on Saturday at Saucon Valley High School. The...
Times News
Jim Thorpe-Lehighton Boys Soccer
Photos from Lehighton's 4-2 win over Jim Thorpe in the District 11 Class 2A playoffs on Monday. The Indians will face top seed Blue Mountain in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. By Rich Smith.
Times News
On track for history
The dramatic comeback of the 148-year-old Tamaqua train station - saved from the brink of demolition 30 years ago - will be saluted in a way that nobody could have imagined. The revitalized 1874 passenger depot will get its own official postage stamp in 2023, according to the United States Postal Service.
Times News
Lehighton news: Oct. 26, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 South 3rd St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. Special...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
Ghouls and goblins parade in Tamaqua
The rain held off and the streets filled with the colorful and unusual for the 56th Annual Tamaqua Halloween Parade held Tuesday evening and sponsored by the Tamaqua Lions Club. The four-division, two-hour spectacle featured a variety of individual spooks, along with floats, music, youth groups, businesses and organizations. “I...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 26, 2022
Hoagie pick-up Folks who ordered hoagies from McMichaels UMC are reminded that those hoagies must be picked up at the church from 11 a.m. to noon at the church Thursday. West End Missions is hosting its next free meal Thursday at 4:30 p.m.,Thursday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Brodheadsville.
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Two injured in Schuylkill explosion
State police at the Frackville barracks said two people were injured in an explosion that happened at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 10 in Good Spring, Schuylkill County. Police said the explosion occurred as employees of the Maine Drilling and Blasting Company were disposing of boxes which previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. They said the employees had non-life threatening injuries.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks reported on the following incidents:. • A criminal mischief incident was reported to them at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they were called to 1136 Centre Turnpike, West Brunswick Township. The resident reported a broken window. • A Firearms Act violation was...
Times News
Fall festival gives CCTI chance to showcase school
The Carbon Career & Technical Institute hosted its first fall festival craft and vendor event on Saturday inside the school, along with a car show. “We’re very excited for it,” said Jacqui Cole, student counsel adviser and English teacher at CCTI. “It’s going to be a good day, and it’s nice to get the community in here, for them to see the building and highlight local vendors.”
Times News
JT parade honors late volunteer
The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
Times News
NCC to host fall craft fair on Nov. 5
Northampton Community College’s Alumni Association will hold their Annual Fall Craft Fair on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center located at their Bethlehem Campus on 3835 Green Pond Road. Proceeds from the craft fair benefit student scholarships and programming. In...
Times News
Driver ejected through convertible roof in crash
The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash at 1:42 p.m. Sunday on Route 209 in Hamilton Township was ejected from the open roof of his convertible and transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, according to state police at the Stroudsburg barracks. Police said Scott R....
Comments / 0