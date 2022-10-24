ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
thetrek.co

PCT Trail Runner Found Dead in Columbia River Gorge

Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, WA was found deceased at approximately one a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, his wife had called the sheriff to report her husband missing on the evening of Friday, October 21st, 2022, after he failed to return from a trail run on the PCT. He had started in the morning and had been intermittently in touch with his wife via text and phone calls. At one point, he told her he had lost the trail but had then found it again. She began to worry when he stopped answering her calls and texts.
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs

PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
OREGON STATE
thetrek.co

Tennessee Ya Later Virginia

I neroed into and then zeroed in Damascus, arguably the most famous trail town on the AT. After some much needed rest, I headed back on the trail. A few miles later, I was out of Virginia and into Tennessee. Little did I know how beautiful the trail was about to become. The Roan Highlands would soon prove to be my favorite section of the South!
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oregonian

Original Stanford’s, Manzana Grill among recent Lake Oswego restaurant closures

Two prominent Lake Oswego restaurants — The Original Stanford’s and Manzana Rotisserie Grill — have closed permanently. Both restaurants had signs posted in their doors Monday encouraging customers to visit other restaurants owned by Landry’s Inc., the massive Houston-based restaurant group. Representatives for Landry’s did not immediately return a voicemail requesting comment.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy