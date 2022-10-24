Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, WA was found deceased at approximately one a.m. on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, on the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, his wife had called the sheriff to report her husband missing on the evening of Friday, October 21st, 2022, after he failed to return from a trail run on the PCT. He had started in the morning and had been intermittently in touch with his wife via text and phone calls. At one point, he told her he had lost the trail but had then found it again. She began to worry when he stopped answering her calls and texts.

CAMAS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO