President Biden visits Syracuse today to tout Micron deal (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 27)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 31. Hope you enjoyed the warm days. See the 5-day forecast. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATES TAKE STAGE FOR DEBATE: Congressional candidates Francis Conole and Brandon Williams accused each other of distorting their records and misleading voters in a fiery opening debate Wednesday sponsored by syracuse.com. Conole, a Democrat, and Williams, a Republican, clashed on the issues of abortion, inflation and the economy, the influence of outside money in politics, criminal justice reform, the future of Social Security, and whether bipartisanship is a good thing. Read a recap, or watch the whole debate. (Dennis Nett photo)
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 5-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Toronto Marlies, 5-3, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Simon Ryfors, Gemel Smith and Felix Robert scored the Crunch goals, but a five-goal third period gave the Marlies the win. The Crunch are now 1-2-0-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max...
City of Syracuse announces leader of its lead paint abatement effort
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse has created a new position to lead its lead paint abatement efforts. Mayor Ben Walsh announced the promotion of Keenan Lewis to the position of Lead Paint Program Coordinator on Tuesday. The position is part of the Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement, where Lewis has worked previously.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
