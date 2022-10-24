Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged theft, escape and assault incident on Monday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 11:20 a.m. officers from SPD responded to the area of South Comstock Road and Taylor Road after a trespass and theft in progress was reported. Sorenson said officers attempted to contact the male suspect at the scene, but he ran through the brush and got away. K9 Zoro and his handler from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded. Zoro was deployed and after a search, 35-year old Thomas Marshall was found hiding in the nearby brush. He was apprehended without incident.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO