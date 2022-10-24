Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR BURGLARY FROM A CHURCH
Sutherlin Police jailed a man following an alleged burglary from a church. An SPD report said Tuesday just after 8:00 a.m., Sutherlin Family Church in the 800 block of West Sixth Avenue was entered. Multiple tablets, a computer and numerous gift cards were taken. The suspect, 41-year old Jess Stephenson...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED THEFT, ESCAPE AND ASSAULT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man after an alleged theft, escape and assault incident on Monday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 11:20 a.m. officers from SPD responded to the area of South Comstock Road and Taylor Road after a trespass and theft in progress was reported. Sorenson said officers attempted to contact the male suspect at the scene, but he ran through the brush and got away. K9 Zoro and his handler from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded. Zoro was deployed and after a search, 35-year old Thomas Marshall was found hiding in the nearby brush. He was apprehended without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY INCIDENT IN WINCHESTER BAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident in Winchester Bay which was discovered Monday. A DCSO report said at 10:00 p.m. a victim called to say that three hours earlier she located a man sleeping in their 50-foot boat in the 800 block of Beach Boulevard. The suspect, determined to be 46-year old Sanford Haines, apologized and left the area.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY RESISTING ARREST
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly resisting arrest early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:00 a.m. 41-year old Nathaniel Sellers was found in the 600 block of West Luellen Drive after he was allegedly knocking on multiple doors asking residents for a lighter. The suspect had marijuana with him which was a violation of his probation. His probation officer wanted him detained, but the man tried to run from officers.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
Emerald Media
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
kezi.com
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
kptv.com
Man attacks woman in broad daylight, attempts to steal her car in Grants Pass parking lot
GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say physically attacked a woman in broad daylight and tried to take her vehicle. According to a statement from the Grants Pass Police Department, around 11:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 officers were called to “Udders Ice Cream and Gelato,” at 1893 NE 7th Street about an attempted carjacking.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
KATU.com
Oregon 'repeat offender' found guilty on gun, drug charges, U.S. Atty. says
A federal jury in Portland found an Oregon man, who had a previous presidential commutation of several prior felony convictions, guilty on multiple charges for drug and firearm possession. Dontae Lamont Hunt, 41, of Portland, was found guilty of:. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute fentanyl analogue.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
