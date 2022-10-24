Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating breaking and entering in Flowerfield Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a breaking and entering report in Flowerfield Township. The incident took place between October 21 and 25 in the 14000 block of Floating Bridge Road. According to reports, power tools were stolen from inside the home. If...
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run of motorcyclists
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating after two motorcyclists reported being hit by the same vehicle on Mayflower Road. On Sunday, officers were called to Mayflower Road for an injury incident involving a motorcyclist. They arrived to the area and noticed several motorcycles...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Portage police: Charges pending in assault of FedEx driver
A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Pedestrian, 13, hit by car, injured near Sturgis
Authorities say a 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash near Sturgis.
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
Fabius Township supervisor charged after 2010 rape kit tested
The Fabius Township supervisor has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct after Kalamazoo County task force dedicated to following up on untested rape kits took up a 2010 case.
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
go955.com
Kalamazoo man arraigned after teens in stolen cars lead police on multi county chase
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A Kalamazoo man has been charged after a group of five teens led law enforcement in a high-speed chase through Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties early Saturday. 18-year-old James Jackson of Kalamazoo was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two counts of resisting and...
WWMT
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two people over the weekend in Cass County. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a dead 46-year-old woman outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds and a dead 42-year-old man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds.
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
wtvbam.com
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s lobby entrance to be closed November 2 due to construction
CENTREVILLE, MI (WTVB) – The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says their lobby entrance will be closed for over a week due to construction. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says the lobby will be closed to all business from November 2 through November 11. That includes visitations, fingerprints, as well...
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
Comments / 0