Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Expert Predictions: Elrond, PancakeSwap and Snowfall Protocol – Why These Are The Best Picks!
It’s that time of year again! Time to start thinking about what cryptocurrency you should invest in for the upcoming year. In this blog post, we will be giving our expert predictions for Elrond (EGLD), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Why are these 3 coins our top picks? Keep reading to find out!
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Low Supply Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022
Cryptocurrencies with a low token supply offer an attractive economic framework for many investors. The theory is that the lower the supply, the more scarce the cryptocurrency will become as time goes by, which can lead to an increase in value. Therefore, in this article, we rank the eight best...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Crypto Under $1 to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Gain Exposure to Carbon Credits Now to Obtain the First-Mover Advantage. Calvaria – Allocate Funds to This Up-And-Coming P2E Gaming Ecosystem. Tamadoge – Exciting P2E Game With Crypto Rewards and NFT Ownership. Lucky Block – High-Growth NFT Competition Project With Low Market Cap. Shiba...
bitcoinist.com
8 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Crypto Presale Under a Penny In The Carbon Credit Trading Industry. Calvaria – Blockchain-Based Battle Card Game With Discounted Token on Presale. Tamadoge – Play-to-Earn Crypto Game With Attractive Upside Potential. Lucky Block – NFT Competitions Platform With Penny Cryptocurrency Native Coin. DeFi Coin...
bitcoinist.com
What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?
When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
bitcoinist.com
8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022
IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons Projects like Okinami are Bad Investments and Dash 2 Trade is set to give Big Gains
Two newly trending coins are interesting investors but while Okinami appears riddled with red flags, Dash 2 Trade has secured $2 million in investment in just three days since launching. The two projects appear to be diametrically opposed and while Dash 2 Trade is offering peace of mind to investors...
bitcoinist.com
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
bitcoinist.com
Aptos Price Will Drop More at Token Unlock Dates – Here’s a Project with no Tax and Vesting
Aptos has been one of the top trending cryptos in recent weeks but some investors are worried about the upcoming token unlock – one project with no vesting period is Dash 2 Trade which has been racing through its presale and secured nearly $2 million in just three days.
zycrypto.com
A Run Down Of Market Watchers’ Top Picks: Uniglo.io, ApeCoin, And Chain
The cryptocurrency market is possibly facing its much-awaited recovery. To make the most of the industry’s uptrend, have a look at Uniglo.io (GLO), ApeCoin (APE), and Chain (XCN). Uniglo.io (GLO) Uniglo.io is a new decentralized project scheduled for launch on the 19th of November. With market watchers observing this...
bitcoinist.com
New Crypto Project Dash 2 Trade Stage 1 of Presale is Sold Out in 3 days
Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto project creating a platform packed with tools for traders and investors across the globe. The first stage of the Dash 2 Presale sold out raising over $1.6 million within just 3 days, signaling that the ERC-based D2T token could explode upon its full release.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Has Ambitions To Break Into The Top Like Solana And Polygon. Here’s How.
Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) growing community can help its ambition of breaking into the top spot like Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC). With the project’s ongoing presale, many crypto enthusiasts have been keying into its ecosystem, thanks to its anime-like cat mascot that has been attracting users. The...
bitcoinist.com
WHY PLONA TOKEN (PLON) IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN MAKER (MKR) AND CASPER NETWORK (CSPR)
Plona (PLON) is hitting the cryptocurrency space with a bang. It is beyond the regular crypto tokens encountered everywhere on the internet; instead, it is a token that offers real-time solutions and opportunities. This has made crypto analysts and enthusiasts compare it with top-performing tokens such as Casper Network (CSPR) and Maker (MKR).
bitcoinist.com
Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Fees, Supply, And The Network At Large
The Ethereum Merge was one of the most anticipated upgrades in the history of crypto. Once the upgrade was successfully completed, Ethereum moved from being a proof of work (PoW) blockchain since inception to being a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. Naturally, this move had some implications for the network and its users.
bitcoinist.com
Great Britain’s New Prime Minister Is A Fan Of Crypto. Is This Good News For NFT-Related Coins Like Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum And Decentraland?
The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Rishi Sunak, is a believer and a former practitioner of cryptocurrency. It’s no MI5 secret that in his previous position as finance minister, Sunak was responsible for looking into various crypto enterprises and discovering ways to integrate digital currencies into the economy.
bitcoinist.com
XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
ambcrypto.com
Hedera [HBAR]: A Q3 assessment of the network that you need to know
While leading blockchain networks Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] logged sickly growth in their respective key metrics in Q3, public-permissioned Proof-of-Stake network Hedera [HBAR] excelled within the same period. In a new report titled “State of Hedera Q3 2022,” cryptocurrency research platform Messari assessed the network’s performance between July and...
bitcoinist.com
Will Dogeliens Certainly Be As Successful As Solana and Avalanche?
As of 2013, Dogecoin, the first meme coin, was created as a funny coin to give a more appealing look above the usual Bitcoin we know. While Bitcoin tackles real-world challenges, meme coins have been generally tagged as fewer utility coins amongst cryptocurrencies. However, the new generation of meme coins with their dynamic roadmaps want to disprove that notion. Though Dogecoin and other dog-themed coins are struggling to rise above solana, Dogeliens is ready to hit the market and be successful as top Cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com
Surging Uniglo.io Price Likely To Cause FOMO From Polygon And Tezos Holders
The much-awaited Ethereum merge finally came to reality, leaving investors to think about the next big trend in the market. It may not be the best time to discuss exponential gains, but the market has always rewarded those who have patience. An upcoming social currency, Uniglo has been beating the...
Comments / 0