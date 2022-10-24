Read full article on original website
My North.com
Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables
Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
nbc25news.com
Almost 800 pets were adopted in Michigan thanks to 'Empty the Shelters' event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During the first week of October, 4,935 cats and 4,515 dogs found loving homes during the nation’s largest funded adoption event. BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters" took place at 260 shelters in 41 states where pets were available for adoption through sponsored adoption fees of $50 or less.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
nbc25news.com
Food bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday campaign
FLINT, Mich. — The food bank of Eastern Michigan has kicked off their annual holiday campaign. Funds raised during the holiday campaign benefit the food bank's network of more than 700 hunger relief partner throughout 22 counties. Over the last two years, food insecurity has risen drastically. The pandemic...
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
Stop the stink: Keeping stink bugs out of your home
There are several different types of stink bugs in the United States, but the most common is the brown marmorated stink bug.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
How drinking water concerns could bring an economic boom to rural Michigan
OCEANA COUNTY, MI – What started as a drinking water concern for agricultural workers facing eviction could turn into an economic boom for a small rural town in West Michigan that also happens to be home to one of the country’s largest fruit processors. An apartment complex for...
michiganradio.org
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan
Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
abc12.com
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
nbc25news.com
REPORT: U.S. has just a 25 day supply of diesel fuel
FLINT, Mich - There is a growing concern about a nationwide diesel fuel shortage. Bloomberg.com is reporting the United States has just a 25-day supply of diesel. Bloomberg says that is the lowest level since 2008. A gallon of diesel in Michigan according to AAA is averaging $5.44 per gallon.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will run in 2022, but once again won’t stop in Michigan
For the first time since 2019 the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Michigan after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however those hoping to see the train will only have a brief window to catch a glimpse. While the train is resuming the cross-continent tour...
Michigan's first Mrs. America winner hoping to inspire the intersex community
Jackie Green was the first Michigander to be crowned Mrs. America. Her platform? Raise awareness for the intersex community, of which she is a member.
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
