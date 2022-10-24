ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

My North.com

Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables

Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Almost 800 pets were adopted in Michigan thanks to 'Empty the Shelters' event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During the first week of October, 4,935 cats and 4,515 dogs found loving homes during the nation’s largest funded adoption event. BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters" took place at 260 shelters in 41 states where pets were available for adoption through sponsored adoption fees of $50 or less.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Food bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday campaign

FLINT, Mich. — The food bank of Eastern Michigan has kicked off their annual holiday campaign. Funds raised during the holiday campaign benefit the food bank's network of more than 700 hunger relief partner throughout 22 counties. Over the last two years, food insecurity has risen drastically. The pandemic...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

REPORT: U.S. has just a 25 day supply of diesel fuel

FLINT, Mich - There is a growing concern about a nationwide diesel fuel shortage. Bloomberg.com is reporting the United States has just a 25-day supply of diesel. Bloomberg says that is the lowest level since 2008. A gallon of diesel in Michigan according to AAA is averaging $5.44 per gallon.
MICHIGAN STATE

