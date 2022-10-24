Read full article on original website
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
WIBW
Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
WIBW
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge
A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
KVOE
Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court
A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
WIBW
Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Ottawa woman arrested after sister arrives at hospital with stab wounds
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa woman is behind bars after her sister arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. The Ottawa Police Department says that around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officials were called to Advent Health with reports that a patient was admitted with stab wounds.
WIBW
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
Deputies work accident on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
1350kman.com
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
