Lyon County, KS

Hays Post

Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee man dies after crash witnesses attempt to treat gunshot wound

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee man is dead after witnesses to a crash on I-35 attempted to help treat his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and K-33 Highway with reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway.
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after adult with injuries found by officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another adult male with non-life-threatening injuries was found by officers. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police detective faces DUI charge

A Lawrence police detective is set to be arraigned in December in a DUI case. Adam C. Welch, 38, was driving his personal vehicle on Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane, according to a news release from LPD. The parked vehicle “sustained obvious damage,” according to the release, but no people were injured.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Police catch juvenile during Kansas business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15 Street on a report of a burglary alarm to a business, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. When officers arrived on scene,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Man accused of aggravated kidnapping in Lyon County District Court

A preliminary hearing is ahead for a man accused of aggravated kidnapping and other charges in Lyon County District Court. Roberto Torres faces single counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property after an alleged incident Sept. 11. Other case details are not being announced.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Driver refuses hospital after semi-truck flips in south-central Kansas

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi-truck refused the hospital after his rig flipped along the Interstate in south-central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.6 on southbound I-35 near the Butler Co. Kansas Turnpike Authority Plaza 71 southbound exit ramp with reports of an injury accident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work accident on I-70

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head

An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
OGDEN, KS
