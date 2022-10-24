Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says New ‘Solana Killer’ Has More Upside Potential
A closely followed crypto trader is updating his outlook on the top two digital assets, an altcoin, and a smart contract platform that has been hailed as the “Solana killer.”. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he’d be worried about king crypto Bitcoin (BTC)...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
bitcoinist.com
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
protocol.com
America’s oldest bank gets into crypto
Good morning! BNY Mellon is getting into crypto. But as you might expect from America’s oldest bank, it’s not rushing into it. Caroline Butler joined the Bank of New York Mellon as CEO of custody services two years ago to ensure that the assets of the country’s oldest bank’s clients are safe and secure.
coinjournal.net
Best cryptocurrencies to buy as Bitcoin price rebounds
Cryptocurrency prices have made a strong bullish recovery in the past few days. Bitcoin surged to over $20,000, which was the highest level since early this month. It has risen by more than 13% from the lowest level this month. Here are the best cryptocurrencies to buy as prices bounce back.
boundingintocrypto.com
NYDIG Parent Company Stone Ridge Launches Wolf A Bitcoin Lightning Network Accelerator – Bitcoin Magazine
Stone Ridge Holdings Group, parent company of NYDIG, has launched Wolf’s Clothing, a New York City (NYC) based Bitcoin start up dedicated to the Lightning Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Wolf aims to bring founders and startups from all over the world to NYC for...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
Money, one of humanity’s greatest and most enduring creations, is once again on the brink of a historic transformation. After evolving over millennia from cowrie shells to clay tablets to precious metals, and then to paper notes and bank balances, money is taking another great leap forward: It is becoming entirely digital.
usethebitcoin.com
Messina Group CEO Believes Bitcoin (BTC) Could Hit $60K
Jim Messina, the CEO of Messina Group and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $60,000 once again. This comes as Bitcoin remains above $20,000 as it registered gains of over 7% in the last 7 days. Jim Messina said that he is so bullish that he would bet his Porsche Bitcoin gets back to that value.
boundingintocrypto.com
Singapore Seeks to Reduce Risks for Retail Crypto Investors With Restrictive Rules – Regulation Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Singapore have proposed new regulations designed to protect consumers from risks associated with cryptocurrency investment and trading. The measures, which also aim to expand regulations for stablecoins, will be discussed with the industry before their adoption. Singapore Prepares to Tighten Cryptocurrency Regulations, Limit Public Access to Digital...
