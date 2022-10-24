It has been decades since the last Plymouth-branded vehicle rolled off the showroom floor, the brand fading into semi-anonymity among non-car enthusiasts. With Dodge coming into its own as a serious powerhouse after Plymouth’s demise, the Mopar brand built on their bad boy reputation and pushed some of the most insane production vehicles of any manufacturer. With cars like the Hellcat Charger and Challenger, Dodge has cemented a place in pop culture, even among people who know nothing about cars. But with the death of the Challenger looming overhead, it might be time for an icon of the '60s and '70s to return and reclaim its rightful place in the sports car world.

1 DAY AGO