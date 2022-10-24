ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction

If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
This Cadillac V-8-powered 1938 Ford Rat Rod Is Pure Madness on Wheels

By definition, American hot rods and rat rods are all about individuality and attitude. This 1938 Ford Pickup truck has a lot of both. The rat rod truck has been extensively modified to the point where the only original parts are the cabin and part of the frame. Every design element, as well as the overall fit and finish, scream “badass”, and YouTube channel, AutoTopiaLA managed to spend some time with this unique Cadillac V-8-powered “life-size hot wheels” and the person who built it.
Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Shocking Rendering Exposes What the Plymouth GTX Would Look Like Today

It has been decades since the last Plymouth-branded vehicle rolled off the showroom floor, the brand fading into semi-anonymity among non-car enthusiasts. With Dodge coming into its own as a serious powerhouse after Plymouth’s demise, the Mopar brand built on their bad boy reputation and pushed some of the most insane production vehicles of any manufacturer. With cars like the Hellcat Charger and Challenger, Dodge has cemented a place in pop culture, even among people who know nothing about cars. But with the death of the Challenger looming overhead, it might be time for an icon of the '60s and '70s to return and reclaim its rightful place in the sports car world.
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.

