Last night the Lady Warriors kicked off the basketball season by taking on the Lady Hawks from Garden City. The 7A girls were able to come away with a 28-21 victory over the Lady Hawks. Leading the way for the Lady Warriors in scoring was Devaney Carter and Maliyah Mullens both scoring 11 points and Maliyah Mullens pulled down 7 rebounds. The Lady Warriors are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Great Bend to take on Hays and Great Bend.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO