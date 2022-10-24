Read full article on original website
Related
Wildfire near Garden City chars 600 acres; 2 firefighters treated
The Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50 around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
2 SW Kansas schools locked down while police make arrest
FINNEY COUNTY— USD 457 officials have released two school from lockdown after law enforcement took a suspect nearby into custody on Tuesday. Just after 10:30a.m. there was a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, in Garden City, according to a media release.
kscbnews.net
Juan Bautista Ramirez Ramirez
Juan Bautista Ramirez Ramirez, 61, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on February 14, 1961 to Rosalio and Rosario (Ramirez) Ramirez De Ramirez at Tamazula De Victoria Durango, Mexico. Juan grew up in Sinaloa. On March 29,...
WIBW
Officials fight two wildfires as danger remains high in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are fighting two wildfires in Kansas as fire danger remains high throughout the state. The Kansas Forest Service says multiple local officials contacted it and Ag Air Service, Inc., Tanker 95 for help to fight wildfires on Sunday, Oct. 23. KFS indicated that T-95 completed...
kscbnews.net
Coalition For Families to Host a Resource Round-Up
The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will host a Resource Round-Up which will bring several agencies together to showcase what resources are available to the area, and an opportunity for individuals to actually sign up for these resources. The event will be held on November 12th from 1-5 at Crosspoints Church, 204 N. Sherman in Liberal.
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Meets, Denies Special Use Permit
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening, and after hearing from local residents, the Commission denied the Special Use Permit to place an AT&T Tower on the Country Club property. Other sites could possibly be looked at for the tower placement. The City Commission also passed Resolution 2388 which...
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
kscbnews.net
That Liberal Band Earns Superior Rating at The High Plains Marching Festival
“That” Liberal Band traveled to Hays KS on Monday to compete in the High Plains Marching Festival. “That” Liberal Band, along with several marching bands throughout Kansas marched at Fort Hays State University throughout the day. The Band’s theme for the season is “Secrets” You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know. The Band performed several routines in accordance with the theme. When the results were announced, “That” Liberal Band scored a Superior rating in Music, Marching, General, Percussion, and Auxillary for a Superior Rating Overall.
westernkansasnews.com
Lee Richardson Zoo mourns loss of pronghorn
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Lee Richardson Zoo staff are mourning the passing of the zoo’s last pronghorn, Bryne. She passed away on Monday, October 17, while under anesthesia for a medical procedure. During the necropsy, a number of internal abnormalities were found. The final determination of the cause of death is pending the results of various tests.
kscbnews.net
Juana “Jane” Torrez DeVinney
Juana Torrez DeVinney, age 88, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on March 8, 1934, the daughter of Sylvester Torrez and Isabelle Ruiez in Hanston, Kansas. Juana was united in marriage to Donald Ray DeVinney on March 8, 1989, in Liberal,...
KWCH.com
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
kscbnews.net
Carol Mora Wins ITA Title
ROME, Ga. – Last week, Carol Mora won the women’s tennis program’s first ITA national championship as Mora was crowned the top JUCO singles player in the nation. Mora battled back after a set down to defeat the top seed Arina Gamretkaia from Hillsborough Community College 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match on October 15th, 2022. With the victory, Mora makes school history with the first women’s ITA championship and will enter the spring season as the No. 1 player in the nation.
kscbnews.net
Middle School Results
Last night the Lady Warriors kicked off the basketball season by taking on the Lady Hawks from Garden City. The 7A girls were able to come away with a 28-21 victory over the Lady Hawks. Leading the way for the Lady Warriors in scoring was Devaney Carter and Maliyah Mullens both scoring 11 points and Maliyah Mullens pulled down 7 rebounds. The Lady Warriors are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Great Bend to take on Hays and Great Bend.
Comments / 0