Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Bucks Are Coming To Town
Temperatures are dropping and holiday morale is boosting just in time for The Papers Inc. annual promotion: Christmas Bucks. Merchants from all over Kosciusko County participate in the campaign to lend a hand in alleviating Christmas shopping expenses. This year’s Christmas Bucks promotion will be running from Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Swoverland — PENDING
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
inkfreenews.com
Moped Driver Identified After Monday Night Crash
WARSAW – The driver of a moped that crashed Monday night, Oct. 24, has been identified. According to a news release from Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was traveling east on CR 450N near 375 E when the moped veered off the road and struck a utility pole.
inkfreenews.com
Travis McConnell
It gives me great pleasure to support Travis McConnell for prosecutor. Travis has served our community well. Travis always goes the extra mile, both professionally and for our community. He takes the job of fighting for his clients very seriously. Travis’s motto is: “The Client’s Champion.” Travis says the main...
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
inkfreenews.com
One Transported By Helicopter After Moped Accident
WARSAW — One person was transported by helicopter following a wreck on Monday night, Oct. 24. First responders were called out around 8:15 p.m. Monday to the area of CR 375E and CR 450N outside Warsaw for a crash involving a moped. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy at the...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
inkfreenews.com
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell — UPDATED
Janette “Jan” Elaine (Dale) Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love and global teammate in the Great Commission of Jesus,...
abc57.com
One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
inkfreenews.com
Benjamin Ryan Newswanger
Benjamin “Ben” Ryan Newswanger, 35, died Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022. Ben was born Oct. 27, 1986. He is survived by his mom, Stephanie Newswanger, Kokomo; sisters, Katie Newswanger and Rebekah Newswanger, both of Kokomo; and his paternal grandmother, Marianna Newswanger, Lancaster, Penn. Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth...
inkfreenews.com
Sandra L. Shepperd
Sandra L. Shepperd, 78, Plymouth, formerly of Culver, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Mishawaka. Sandra was born May 26, 1944. She married Roger “Buddy-Ro” Shepperd Sr.; he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by her children, Cindy Lou, Carrie and Jessica Shepperd, all of Plymouth, Kandy (Cameron)...
inkfreenews.com
Deer Accident Leads To Fatal Collision On Toll Road
SHIPSHEWANA – A motorist who stopped his car on the Indiana Toll Road after hitting deer was killed after being run over by his own vehicle Sunday night, Oct. 23. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Indiana State Police were dispatched to a collision in the eastbound lane near the 111.2-mile marker in LaGrange County.
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
wtvbam.com
Speeding vehicle near Angola leads to arrest of Indy man on five charges
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Indianapolis man was arrested by Indiana State Troopers late Saturday night on I-69 near Angola as a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle led to multiple charges related to drug and illegal weapons possession. The stop took place after a Trooper saw a 2019...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Courthouse Will Go Green Ahead Of Veterans Day
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Courthouse is to be lit green in a few weeks for a very special purpose: to honor veterans. It’s to be illuminated in the color the week of Veterans Day, Nov. 7-13, as part of Operation Green Light, a new initiative between Kosciusko County, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.
hometownnewsnow.com
B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
inkfreenews.com
Ronnie Dean Cunningham
Ronnie Dean Cunningham, 66, Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at home in Goshen. He was born June 29, 1956. He is survived by five siblings, Donna (Tim) Zellers, Elkhart, Edith Blevins, Logansport, Nava Montgomery, Bainbridge, Ohio, Stoney (Marilyn) Cunningham, Inwood and Keith Cunningham, Bourbon. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is in...
inkfreenews.com
Parkview Health Gets OK For CR 200N Healthcare Facilities
WARSAW – Parkview Kosciusko Hospital is expected to be completed in summer 2023, but Parkview Health isn’t waiting to continue to grow its presence in Warsaw. On Monday, Oct. 24, Parkview Health System Inc. petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to develop healthcare facilities along CR 200N in an Industrial-2 district that would include an ambulatory surgery center and a medical office building.
Comments / 0