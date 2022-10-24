Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Second Power Outage In Calaveras County Along HWY 4 Impacts Over 7,000
Update at 2:25 p.m.: The cause of a noon power outage that impacted 7,165 PG&E customers along both sides of Highway 4 and stretched from Calaveras Big Trees State Park to Vallecito has been determined. After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding the cause of the outage, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland reports that the outage was caused by the company’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) settings, which automatically turn off power within one-tenth of a second when triggered.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Homecoming Festivities Will Impact Traffic
San Andreas, CA — Downtown San Andreas will be busy on Friday afternoon as part of the Calaveras High School homecoming activities. A parade will start at Calaveras High at 12:15pm. Students will travel by foot on Highway 49, to Main Street, where an Uptown Rally will take place from 12:40pm -1:25pm. The northbound lane of Highway 49, between Treat Avenue and High School Street, will be closed during the parade. Main Street and Court Street will be blocked during the parade and continuing through the rally.
mymotherlode.com
Update: More Than 800 Without Power in Calaveras County
Update at 2:15 p.m.: After inquiries from Clarke Broadcasting regarding the cause of the outage, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland reports that the outage was caused by the company’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS) settings, which automatically turn off power within one-tenth of a second when triggered. “PG&E patrolled the...
mymotherlode.com
Smoke May Be Visible This Week Near Pinecrest
Sonora, CA – Travelers on Highway 108 and surrounding communities may see smoke in the skies this week in the Pinecrest area for a prescribed burn. The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) fire crews plan to ignite up to 31 acres in the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District in the Stanislaus Experimental Forest, which is approximately two miles southeast of Pinecrest Lake. No exact dates and times have been set as crews will be checking for conditions to allow for burning. Once that happens, the burn will continue for two to three days, with 10–20 acres set ablaze each day depending on environmental conditions and smoke production, according to forest officials.
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
mymotherlode.com
Two Mother Lode Burn Projects Detailed
San Andreas, CA–CAL FIRE has released information on a pair of upcoming burn projects. The first is a burning operation on the Winton-Schaaed Vegetation Management Plan. The project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County near Winton Road and Schaads Road in West Point. Smoke may be visible in the area during the prescribed burn. The burn will be approximately 30 acres and is scheduled for Tuesday of this week. Additional prescribed burns within the project are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending on fuel and weather conditions. The burning operation will be conducted from 8 am-5 pm.
mymotherlode.com
Burning Today Near New Hogan
Calaveras County, CA — Smoke will be visible due to a prescribed burn in Calaveras County. 10 acres will be burned today within the New Hogan Vegetation Management Project. Smoke will be visible near Hogan Dam Road and Silver Rapids Road. It will start between 8-10am and continue for 6-8 hours. Eventually, about 200 acres will be burned at that site over the coming months as part of the burning that will take place over three stages.
Man dies in Modesto after being struck by several vehicles
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After being hit by several vehicles on Sunday a man died in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. At 11 p.m. a 31-year-old man was crossing the street in the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue when a southbound vehicle struck him, according to police. The driver pulled over, according to […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on Tracy Boulevard in San Joaquin County
The South San Joaquin Fire Authority reported a fatal head-on collision near the Tracy area on the night of Friday, October 21, 2022. The crash occurred on Tracy Boulevard in the vicinity of Grimes Road and involved two vehicles, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision Near the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Southbound I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Tuesday, October 25, 2022, officials in the Stockton area confirmed a fatal car crash on I-5. The traffic collision was reported around 2:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the Eight Mile Road offramp, CHP traffic officers said. Details on the Fatal...
Man killed after crashing off Merced bridge, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed after his truck crashed through the railing of a bridge on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the Bear Creek bridge on G Street after it was reported that a truck had crashed through the railing. When officers arrived, […]
Woman dies in roll-over along I-5 near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died in a fatal car crash on Tuesday along southbound I-5 near Stockton, according to CHP. The collision occurred around 2:19 a.m. near the Eight Mile Road offramp, when the woman attempted to change lanes and made contact with the front passenger side of another vehicle, according to CHP. […]
Deadly crash near I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday near southbound Interstate 5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton, according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. The driver of one car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries. No one in the second car involved in the crash was injured.
California Wildfires: Mosquito Fire 100% contained but all firefighters haven't left
FORESTHILL — The U.S. Forest Service has announced the Mosquito Fire is 100% contained, but what does that mean?Evacuees fled their homes nearly six weeks ago as the Mosquito fire burned through parts of El Dorado and Placer counties."The firemen were in the backyard fighting it, and if they weren't there, it would have burned my house," says Martin Jordan, who's lived in Foresthill for decades.After weeks of an intense firefight, the U.S. Forest Service has declared the wildfire 100% contained."It was a long hard battle… to get to a point where people are back in their homes and firefighters...
Stockton's historic buildings going up in flames as City seeks to take action
STOCKTON, Calif. — One by one, historic buildings in Stockton are burning to the ground, and for those wanting to preserve the Port City's history, it's devastating to see happen. "It's just kind of special, and it's sad," said Jeannine McDaniel, whose family owned the historic, vacant, Stockton Company...
Wrong-way crash in Placerville leaves drivers with minor injuries
PLACERVILLE - Investigators are set to release more information Monday about a wrong-way crash in Placerville that happened over the weekend. Officers tell CBS13 that, on Sunday night, a driver drove up the Broadway off-ramp and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the drivers were not seriously injured. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District posted photos of the crash. The vehicles involved were a sedan and a pick-up truck. It's unknown which vehicle's driver was at fault. One driver was transported to Marshall Hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released. The CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A dozen masked suspects break into Riverbank cannabis facility, prompting chase to Bay Area
A large crew of armed, masked suspects burglarized a cannabis distribution facility in Riverbank early Saturday and were traveling to a Ceres dispensary when police intercepted them, setting off a 90-mile pursuit to the Bay Area that reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hickman...
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Holds Special Ceremony
San Andreas, CA — Rick DiBasilio, Calaveras County Sheriff, held a promotional, hiring and affirmation of office ceremony. It took place recently outside the sheriff’s office facility on Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas. The top promotion was Rachelle Whiting, who is stepping in as Undersheriff, following the retirement of Jim Macedo. During the ceremony, Sheriff DiBasilio welcomed all the new hires and congratulated those who were promoted. The list is below:
Merced Fire investigating what started fire near Merced Regional Airport
According to the Merced City Fire Department, a total of 85 acres were burned. The fire is under investigation.
Comments / 0