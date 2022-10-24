Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
15-year-old incest victim denied abortion in Jacksonville subject of new Charlie Crist ad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida has seen a 6% reduction in abortions compared to this time last year, which is roughly 4,600 fewer procedures. STORY: Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support. Dr. Shelly Tein with Planned Parenthood of Northeast Florida recounted her frustration when she...
click orlando
Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, was accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Police were called to 2576 S. Ridgewood Drive in Edgewater on Oct. 22...
Jacksonville attorney discusses what Amendment 2 means for you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every 20 years a new Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) is formed to consider changes to Florida's constitution presented by the people. Hank Coxe, a Jacksonville attorney, was appointed to the most recent commission in 2017-2018. He was honored having seen the previous work of the commission.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. To include your event in the Briefing and...
WESH
Early voting locations open up across Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting was underway across most of Central Florida on Monday. Wednesday, voters in Volusia County were able to cast their ballots. Early voting sites opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and there are seven places where you can cast your ballot in Volusia County.
click orlando
5-star meals cooked by inmates inside Flagler County jail
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a partnership that will help local restaurant owners in Flagler county ease the hiring shortage and get qualified cooks into their kitchens. The Flagler County Jail is collaborating with a restaurant owner and his chief chef to prep inmates for food service, and at the same time give them a reason to stay out of jail.
flaglerlive.com
Developer Planning 750-Home Subdivision, One of Palm Coast’s Largest, at SR100 and Old Kings Road
In what would be one of the largest developments in Palm Coast, a company is applying to build up to 750 upscale single-family homes in a Grand Haven-like gated community over 500 acres stretching from State Road 100 north, parallel to Old Kings Road. The development, called Coquina Shores, would...
wogx.com
New image from Florida anthropology hopes to crack cold case
There is now a face to a cold case, first discovered in the heat of the Florida summer. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the anthropology team from the University of South Florida was able to create these images in hopes of identifying a man whose remains were found at a residential construction site in Palm Coast.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida
Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Confessed Killer of 31-Year Cold Case Says He Targeted Women
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police detectives weren't expecting to put a bow on the 1991 murder of Linda Little, but it appears they're now close to doing so. Michael Townson, 53, has confessed to killing Little according to investigators. According to Townson's confession, he was sexually abused by...
click orlando
Results 2022: Here’s what to know about Flagler County’s half-cent school tax renewal proposal
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County residents voting in the November election will be determining whether to approve the continuation of a half-cent school tax referendum which aims to help fund school improvement projects within the district. The half-cent sales tax measure, which was first approved in 2002 and...
Flagler County deputies return after sent to help Hurricane Ian survivors
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team was sent to Charlotte County in southwest Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. They finally arrived back home, FSCO announced. “It was our honor to support our brothers and sisters at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office...
AOL Corp
A convicted killer who confessed to another murder from '91 told Florida authorities of 'hatred for women'
A Florida man confessed to the 1991 murder of a waitress in a chance encounter at a bar, allegedly admitting that he killed her after having developed a “hatred for women,” officials said Tuesday. Michael Townson, 53, confessed to killing Linda Little while he was serving a life...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
askflagler.com
Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash
PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
