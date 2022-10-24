ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, was accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Police were called to 2576 S. Ridgewood Drive in Edgewater on Oct. 22...
EDGEWATER, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. To include your event in the Briefing and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Early voting locations open up across Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting was underway across most of Central Florida on Monday. Wednesday, voters in Volusia County were able to cast their ballots. Early voting sites opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, and there are seven places where you can cast your ballot in Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

5-star meals cooked by inmates inside Flagler County jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a partnership that will help local restaurant owners in Flagler county ease the hiring shortage and get qualified cooks into their kitchens. The Flagler County Jail is collaborating with a restaurant owner and his chief chef to prep inmates for food service, and at the same time give them a reason to stay out of jail.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

New image from Florida anthropology hopes to crack cold case

There is now a face to a cold case, first discovered in the heat of the Florida summer. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the anthropology team from the University of South Florida was able to create these images in hopes of identifying a man whose remains were found at a residential construction site in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
abandonedway.com

Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida

Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Confessed Killer of 31-Year Cold Case Says He Targeted Women

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police detectives weren't expecting to put a bow on the 1991 murder of Linda Little, but it appears they're now close to doing so. Michael Townson, 53, has confessed to killing Little according to investigators. According to Townson's confession, he was sexually abused by...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
askflagler.com

Flo.wav Fest Returns to Palm Coast with a Smash

PALM COAST – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and its variants, the annual Flo.wav Fest music festival made its grand return to Palm Coast on Saturday, and not much could’ve gone better than the way it did. The largest gathering of musicians from Flagler and the surrounding counties drew attendees from all over North and Central Florida.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy