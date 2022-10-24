ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Enchanted Airlie tickets going on sale soon

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A holiday favorite is just around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Enchanted Airlie tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday. The holiday tradition has been going on at Airlie Gardens since 2005. It begins on Black...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit WRAAP celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon. WRAAP is a non-profit that bridges the educational and social gaps for at-risk youth, families, and communities in New Hanover County. Lifelong North Carolina resident Darryl Dockery founded...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators. The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach. After a...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WNCT

Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
WILMINGTON, NC
epicstream.com

Outer Banks Creator Jonas Pate is Working on His New Project in Wilmington

Jonas Pate, the co-creator of Netflix's popular teen drama Outer Banks, is reportedly filming the pilot for his latest project in Wilmington, North Carolina this month. The public notice from Kimmie Stewart Casting posted on Sept. 29 said that the Wilmington company was seeking teenage extras for "United Band Project" from "North Carolina's own Jonas Pate!"
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment.  “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you. The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington mobile dental clinic offering free dental services to uninsured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization will be offering free dental work next month in Wilmington. The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development & Wrightsville Baptist Church will be holding a mobile dental clinic at the CareNet Counseling Center on College Road. Those in need of dental work...
WILMINGTON, NC
raleighmag.com

Shiver Me Timbers

What’s up, witches? With Halloween right around the corner, there’s no better time to jaunt—er, haunt?—over to Wilmington. One of the most actively haunted cities in the South, the Port City offers plenty of spooky entertainment in the form of ghost walks, haunted tours and more. Seas the day and trick or treat yo’self to some frightful fun—if you have the guts (!).
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022. Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Travis has earned this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews fight fire near 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
WILMINGTON, NC

