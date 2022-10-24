Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Enchanted Airlie tickets will go on sale to the public starting Nov. 2
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show is a popular attraction, but tickets tend to sell out fast. The public can buy tickets to Enchanted Airlie starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., per the Airlie website. Reservations will be available for November 25-26 and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie tickets going on sale soon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A holiday favorite is just around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Enchanted Airlie tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday. The holiday tradition has been going on at Airlie Gardens since 2005. It begins on Black...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit WRAAP celebrates 15th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Wednesday afternoon. WRAAP is a non-profit that bridges the educational and social gaps for at-risk youth, families, and communities in New Hanover County. Lifelong North Carolina resident Darryl Dockery founded...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators. The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach. After a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Operation Medicine Drop happening this Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several locations in Eastern North Carolina will take part in Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday. Operation Medicine Drop gives residents a chance to safely and properly dispose of old and outdated prescriptions and over-the-counter. According to SafeKidsNC.org, more than 280 million of these kinds of pills have been taken up since […]
WECT
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex. “Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media. The event...
WECT
Wilmington introduces new park ranger for Greenfield Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington launched a program to hire a full-time park ranger last year, and they say the program has already seen success. The park ranger, Ben Rickman, has responded to overnight sleeping in the park, off-leash dogs, and illegal alcohol use. In August, he...
epicstream.com
Outer Banks Creator Jonas Pate is Working on His New Project in Wilmington
Jonas Pate, the co-creator of Netflix's popular teen drama Outer Banks, is reportedly filming the pilot for his latest project in Wilmington, North Carolina this month. The public notice from Kimmie Stewart Casting posted on Sept. 29 said that the Wilmington company was seeking teenage extras for "United Band Project" from "North Carolina's own Jonas Pate!"
Local fishermen welcome home 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County on Tuesday, several members of the community came together to help welcome home the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit with fishing and fellowship. Local charter captains and fishermen met at Tideline Marine to enjoy time on the water with Marines returning from deployment. “I remember in the early 2000s, […]
wpde.com
Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach inducted into Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The historic Charlie's Place in Myrtle Beach is being inducted into the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. The award is presented to groups or individuals who are devoted to promoting and preserving Carolina Beach music, according to a release. Charlie's Place was a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you. The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WECT
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities. New Hanover County Board of Elections. The New Hanover County Board of Elections is scheduled to host a meeting at 5 p.m. in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington mobile dental clinic offering free dental services to uninsured
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization will be offering free dental work next month in Wilmington. The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development & Wrightsville Baptist Church will be holding a mobile dental clinic at the CareNet Counseling Center on College Road. Those in need of dental work...
raleighmag.com
Shiver Me Timbers
What’s up, witches? With Halloween right around the corner, there’s no better time to jaunt—er, haunt?—over to Wilmington. One of the most actively haunted cities in the South, the Port City offers plenty of spooky entertainment in the form of ghost walks, haunted tours and more. Seas the day and trick or treat yo’self to some frightful fun—if you have the guts (!).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s Travis Woods receives Governor’s Awards for Excellence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A CAD/GIS technician in the UNCW Office of Facilities is among the record-setting 184 state employees being honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2022. Travis Woods was announced as one of the winners during a Raleigh ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Travis has earned this...
WECT
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way. The...
