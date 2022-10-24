Read full article on original website
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
Mark Russo’s Halloween House 10.26.2022
You know it’s Halloween when you see all the decorations festoon local retail stores, and when Mark Russo’s house celebrates Halloween in Atascadero. The house is located at 7720 Cortez avenue off Curbaril avenue. You head east towards the Jim Green Trail. One of the great Halloween traditions...
What is The Best Coffee Shop in SLO?
SLOHS students love coffee ‘a latte’. Pun and Photo collage courtesy of People & Culture editor Addi Woods. San Luis Obispo High School students need their coffee, and they deserve the best coffee in town. Many students also take their homework to local cafés with a good study vibe.
Welcome to the 805: Thousands turn out for Ice Cube concert
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube. Although doors opened an hour late at the Elks Event Center, fans were excited to get the party started. Artists arrived at the same time as attendees and all were greeted by good music, the smell of Santa Maria style barbecue and a community excited to come together.
500 witches paddle in Morro Bay, to the delight of thousands of spectators
The ninth annual event was the biggest yet so far.
North County Weather 10.26.2022
Sunny today, highs near 74 in Paso Robles. 74 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear skies, lows near 38. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 75 in Paso Robles. 74 in Atascadero. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour. We’ll see mostly...
Sea Shanty Makes Top 40 List
The Sea Shanty in Cayucos made the 40 Top Restaurants Alomg Pacific Coast Highway published by TastingTable.com, a one-stop online shop for food and drink enthusiasts. The online magazine picked eateries on PCH running from Dana Point in Southern California all the way up to Mendocino County. This is what...
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
Death notices for Oct. 20-22
Eugene Kulinski, age 63, of Templeton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Bunny Borg, age 98, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
Atascadero City Council 10.25.2022
Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. They will discuss accessory dwelling units (ADU’s). There will be a management report on enhancements to the wrestling bacchantes statue. With $7,000 they plan to add a viewing sidewalk around the statue. Atascadero city council gets underway at 6:00 this evening.
San Luis Obispo alerting drivers of changes to Marsh Street
The city of San Luis Obispo is alerting drivers to changes made to the layout of Marsh Street in the downtown area. Vehicle lanes on Marsh Street have been reduced from three to two between Nipomo and Santa Rosa streets. There is now a protected bike lane that runs next to the sidewalk, rather than a vehicle lane. Additionally, parking spaces have been moved to between one of the two vehicle lanes and the bike lane.
Robbery at CVS in Paso 10.26.2022
A man tried to rob CVS on Niblick road in Paso Robles last night. The suspect described as a lanky man dressed in black. He allegedly robbed the store just before closing at ten last night. Police responded with a canine unit. They searched the store and surrounding area. According...
Popular SLO County restaurant is closing. What’s next for the spot and the owner?
“I am going to take everything I did here and spread it out into the community,” the restaurant owner said.
Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition
A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night
One in critical condition after being struck by a car at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The post Santa Maria Police Department investigate pedestrian hit by car on Broadway Sunday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting
Santa Maria Police confirmed a shooting near El Camino Junior High and has the campus on lockdown, as well as Robert Bruce Elementary school. The post Lockdown lifted for Santa Maria schools after nearby shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
