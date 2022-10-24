ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4

By Ryan Galloway
msn.com
 5 days ago
ScreenCrush

Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Distractify

Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
TechRadar

Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished

Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge

