digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon casts The Good Doctor star
Young Sheldon has welcomed Mandy McCallister's parents in a recurring capacity. The Good Doctor star Rachel Bay Jones has joined the cast of the spinoff of The Big Bang Theory alongside Will Sasso (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). The two actors play the parents of Emily Osment's character (via Deadline). Mandy...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star's The Serpent Queen has future revealed beyond season 1
The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton will return as Catherine de Medici in The Serpent Queen season 2. Ahead of the edgy historical drama's season 1 finale this weekend, Starz's president of original programming Kathryn Busby announced official news of the renewal. "The Serpent Queen is distinctly modern, darkly comedic...
digitalspy.com
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy boss teases return for spinoff Private Practice
Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practise could make a comeback, if creator Shonda Rhimes has her way. Broadcast between 2007 and 2013 on ABC, this six-season medical drama was a vehicle tailor-made for Kate Walsh's Dr Addison Montgomery, who moved from Seattle to Seaside Health & Wellness Center in Los Angeles.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill would return to the show following exit
Doctor Who star Mandip Gill has revealed that she would be open for a return to the beloved series. Sunday evening's episode, 'The Power of the Doctor', was a big episode for the sci-fi series, ending the storylines of both Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's companion Yaz. However,...
digitalspy.com
The Crown star shares disappointment at the reaction ahead of season 5
The Crown star Jonathan Pryce had admitted he feels "disappointed" by criticism of the Netflix series, which is about to head into season 5. The upcoming fifth season is due to be released next month, though has already attracted a backlash. Among its critics were Dame Judi Dench, who has accused the show of "sensationalism" and suggested it carries a disclaimer saying it is fictionalised.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK reveals exit after iconic challenge Snatch Game
RuPaul's Drag Race UK spoilers follow. Le Fil has been axed from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4. This week was the iconic challenge Snatch Game, where each queen has to perform an impression to make RuPaul laugh. Le Fil went with Netflix's Marie Kondo but it didn't get a positive reaction.
digitalspy.com
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on Hocus Pocus 2
The original cast of 1993's Hocus Pocus have shared their thoughts on the cult-classic's long-awaited sequel. While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witchy trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, all the other OG characters (with the exception of Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson) didn't reprise their roles.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
digitalspy.com
EE who remembers this awful storyline?
Wonder if Freddie will find out. A lot of people say kat and Alfies first stint was perfect and the toxicity started when she returned pregnant with Alfies cousin. I wondered which one you were going to choose. Posts: 16,846. Forum Member. ✭✭. 28/10/22 - 10:28 #3. It was a...
digitalspy.com
Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet's next TV series confirmed
Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of the TV show Interior Chinatown, which is currently being developed at Hulu. According to Variety, Bennet will also be joined by Ronny Chieng. The series will be led by the previously announced Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O Yang, while Marvel’s Taika Waititi has joined the show as an executive producer as well as to direct the pilot.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale crisis as cast exodus starts?
It seems like there is another emmerdale exodus after the on screen exit of Chloe is the latest actor to quit the show over the last few months. Chloe is the the 3rd exit in 2 weeks with Al expected to follow very soon after the actor quit. Excuse me?...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead teases how Rick Grimes could return in series finale
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 spoilers follow. It's been four years since Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead, and even more time has passed in-world thanks to some sneaky time jumps, but that doesn't mean Rick Grimes has been forgotten just yet. With news of a Rick and...
digitalspy.com
Community: The Movie potential release date, returning cast, plot and all you need to know
Community is one of those sitcoms that, like so many of the off-kilter shows of its ilk, inspired a devoted fanbase, countless memes, and plenty of tears when it went off air. However, much like those self-same sitcoms, Community is officially getting a movie. Before you get too excited to...
digitalspy.com
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. That quote “hugely epic and much loved characters”…erm I mean they were liked weren’t they. This is a tad...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street begins extremism storyline as Spider gets frightening warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning. Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield. Friday's (October 28)...
