House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Game of Thrones releases new House Targaryen shirts for House of the Dragon
HBO has released new Game of Thrones House Targaryen shirts for House of the Dragon. New T-shirt and sweater designs have been unveiled following the season one finale of the prequel series over the weekend to hype the fire and blood unleashed by the Targaryen empire. The Fire and Blood...
The Walking Dead teases how Rick Grimes could return in series finale
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 spoilers follow. It's been four years since Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead, and even more time has passed in-world thanks to some sneaky time jumps, but that doesn't mean Rick Grimes has been forgotten just yet. With news of a Rick and...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
The Peripheral star breaks down the meaning behind that haunting bee death
The Peripheral spoilers follow. The Peripheral actress T'Nia Miller has opened up about that haunting bee scene along with executive producer Lisa Joy. In the new Prime Video sci-fi thriller, Miller's character Cherise Nuland is referred to as the "Queen Bee whose sting you don't want to feel", and then later on there’s Grace's death scene – involving Cherise and bees.
Coronation Street begins extremism storyline as Spider gets frightening warning
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning. Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield. Friday's (October 28)...
Tomorrow’s Emmerdale to feature entire cast
If the article below is correct, in a unique episode, it’s apparently set to feature every single regular. That’s 65 credits - including Liv and Faith.. https://eastieoaks.com/2022/10/28/emmerdale-spoilers-cast-list-and-pictures-friday-28-october-2022/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. https://metro.co.uk/2022/10/27/emmerdale-boss-reveals-special-funeral-episodes-for-faith-and-liv-17612661/. That quote “hugely epic and much loved characters”…erm I mean they were liked weren’t they. This is a tad...
Is Stephen the worst killer in soap history
The whole storyline is just terrible and it does not help that the actor who plays Stephen is so poor. Also he is not very good at covering his tracks by trying to put Jenny off the scent. We know he will be found at soon and i know he has not killed before but they could least make him more sinister like Richard Hillman.
I think Eastenders are making a mistake killing off Lola with no chance of being together with Jay
It is a shame they are killing her off as she has become a good little actress and we wont get to see if her and Jay could have been one of the main couples in the show as they have a lot of chemistry. Good actress but painfully underused...
Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet's next TV series confirmed
Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of the TV show Interior Chinatown, which is currently being developed at Hulu. According to Variety, Bennet will also be joined by Ronny Chieng. The series will be led by the previously announced Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O Yang, while Marvel’s Taika Waititi has joined the show as an executive producer as well as to direct the pilot.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
Charles : Our New King - twice
C4 are running a 2 part series starting Saturday, ITV also running a 2 parter of the same name on Wednesday. I can see it’s played havoc with my EPG. Having set the C4 one to record (for my other half you understand 😉) the ITV episode is showing I’ve recorded it before and the programme description is word for word the same.
Emmerdale- Beautiful Scene
Really emotional scene tonight after Faith & Liv’s funeral seeing all the characters lay down flowers. One of the best Emmerdale scenes in ages. I was really touched by the flashback of Faith writing the letters, her looking straight into the camera then the shot morphing into her photograph. The whole episode was beautiful and I really love that Liv got her own send off, even if it was just her loved ones watching videos of her.
Yellowstone prequel 1923 lands premiere date on Paramount+
Yellowstone's prequel how officially has a confirmed release date on Paramount+. 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, will debut on the streaming platform in US and Canada on December 18. Viewers in the UK and Australia can watch it the following day, December 19, while international premiere dates are yet to be announced.
New Corrie Storyline
Coronation Street is to highlight the issue of the grooming of disenfranchised and impressionable young men in a hard hitting storyline involving Max Turner. A lonely and vulnerable Max, played by Paddy Bever, is targeted by a gang of extremists ultimately putting his own life and that of his friends and family in danger.
Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac clarifies season 2 comments
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a lot to release in 2022, with even more to come. Of everything that's come out so far, Moon Knight is one of the most eccentric. Starring Oscar Isaac as a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who is also the vessel for an ancient Egyptian god, the show broke ground for Marvel despite critics and fans having issues with its plot holes and chaotic narrative.
Corrie Discussion Friday October 28th 8pm : Changing Rooms
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. A stressed Fiz calls in the pub and tells Tyrone she's had a call from a journalist wanting to run an article about John Stape. Fiz ends...
