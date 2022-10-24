ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
Page Six

Ginuwine passes out after Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong

Ginuwine passed out during a magic-stunt-gone-wrong while working with famed performer Criss Angel, a new report claims. The “Pony” singer was rehearsing for The CW’s “Magic With the Stars” earlier this week when his underwater stunt caused him to lose consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. Video footage obtained by the outlet shows the R&B artist holding his breath while submerged under water in a glass cube before slamming the sides to signal his distress. Staffers surrounding the cube immediately pull the “Differences” crooner, 51, out of the box and attempt to calm him down before he ultimately passes out. A source told the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
ARIZONA STATE
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.

Comments / 0

Community Policy