‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Janelle’s Marriage Is Falling Apart in the Season 17 Trailer — ‘I Don’t Know if This Works for Me Anymore’
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's marriage continues to fall apart on 'Sister Wives' as revealed on the super teaser for season 17. Heres what we know.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
‘Sister Wives ’Fan Theories: What Is the ’Knife’ in Kody’s ‘Kidneys’?
'Sister Wives' fans theorize about what Kody is so upset about in the trailer when he says it's like a 'knife to the kidneys.' Here are the best fan theories so far.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Robyn’s Daughters Aurora and Breanna for ‘Mean Girl’ Comments About Janelle’s Living Situation
'Sister Wives' fans think Robyn Brown's daughters, Aurora and Breanna's comments about Janelle and Savannah's trailer were condescending and rude.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
Kody Brown’s Body Language in ‘Sister Wives’ Super Teaser Concerns Fans
'Sister Wives' fans aren't happy with the way Kody Brown is behaving in the most recent season of the hit TLC reality series.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Meri — ‘We’re Very Different’
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown opens up about her relationship with former sister wife, Meri Brown. She claims that they're too 'different' to get along.
‘Sister Wives’: Fans Roast ‘Controlling’ Kody Brown After He Claims Christine Didn’t Have ‘Permission’ to Move Him Out
'Sister Wives' fans roasted Kody Brown on Twitter after he claimed Christine Brown didn't have his 'permission' to move him out of their shared home.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Ginuwine passes out after Criss Angel magic stunt goes wrong
Ginuwine passed out during a magic-stunt-gone-wrong while working with famed performer Criss Angel, a new report claims. The “Pony” singer was rehearsing for The CW’s “Magic With the Stars” earlier this week when his underwater stunt caused him to lose consciousness, the Daily Mail reported. Video footage obtained by the outlet shows the R&B artist holding his breath while submerged under water in a glass cube before slamming the sides to signal his distress. Staffers surrounding the cube immediately pull the “Differences” crooner, 51, out of the box and attempt to calm him down before he ultimately passes out. A source told the...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Foreshadows Robyn Ripping the Family Apart in Season 1 Episode 1
In the first-ever episode of 'Sister Wives,' Christine Brown seems to predict the future when she mentions wives who enter the family with ill intentions.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say ‘It’s About Time’ Kody Brown Admits Family Is ‘Dysfunctional’
'Sister Wives' fans believe 'it is about time' Kody Brown realized that his ideal of plural marriage is 'dysfunctional'
Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody
On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
‘Sister Wives’ Star and Self-Professed ‘Alpha Male’ Kody Brown Denies Playing the ‘Victim’ in a Fan Cameo
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown admits in a Cameo to a fan that he struggles to be an 'alpha male.' He also doesn't believe that he plays the victim.
