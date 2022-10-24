Read full article on original website
Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough
Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books
The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
House of the Dragon finale’s most disturbing scene leaves out key detail from the book
Rhaenyra faced more heartbreak in the finale
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Vermithor to Aemond’s White Walker-Esque Eye
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) receiving the latest, and arguably most devastating, bit of bad news within days. Her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto (Rhys Ifans) have put the callow rapist Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, her daughter dies in childbirth, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) chokes her out of nowhere, and now her secondborn son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) has been killed on a mission she pushed him on. You might say that Rhaenyra Targaryen has every reason to go, er, “Mad Queen Dany” in...
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set
One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
Why Chicago Med's Newest Character Is Going To Be Way More Important In Future Episodes
Chicago Med introduced a new character in the intense new episode, and he'll be back in a big way.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
NCIS: Los Angeles Is Shaking Things Up For Roundtree And Fatima With A Former Flame
NCIS: LA is bringing in a former flame, meaning things could be complicated for Roundtree and Fatima.
‘House of the Dragon’: Daeron Is Alive — Ryan Condal Reveals Where He’s Living
'House of the Dragon' creator and showrunner Ryan Condal confirms Daeron, from 'Fire & Blood,' is alive in the show and reveals where he's hiding.
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
