ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

'They are terrifying:' Risky TikTok trends continue to put people in danger

By Linh Bui
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398HCo_0iklqF0n00

'They are terrifying:' Risky TikTok trends continue to put people in danger 02:45

BALTIMORE -- Risky TikTok trends are putting people in serious danger, but the app continues to gain popularity.

Popular trends consist of dropping a penny into an electrical outlet, doing the cha-cha slide while driving, or throwing large objects into the air.

"They are terrifying. There are a couple viral ones that have ended with people being really injured in the hospital," said college student Samaria Ciarrocchi.

According to Pew research data, more than two-thirds of American teenagers have used TikTok.

"Just by getting likes and shares from friends, it makes people feel good," said Greg Hoplazian, academic director of the emerging media program at Loyola University. "And unfortunately, that can drive people to do things they otherwise wouldn't."

Hoplamzian advises parents to not ignore the problem and to talk to their children about the dangerous trends.

Recently, the FDA warned against cooking chicken in NyQuil, after the hashtag "sleepy chicken" began trending on the app.

Other viral videos included teaching people to steal cars using simple objects, which led to a spike in car thefts in Howard County .

"It's a felony and it goes on your record. And it can impact your future," said Howard County Police Department spokesperson Seth Hoffman. "So there are lots of other harmless challenges out there that you may find more fun than stealing a vehicle."

College freshman Lauryn Howard stated that if she is not busy, she could spend six hours scrolling on TikTok.

TikTok says it is working to improve community safety. Starting next month, users who want to host a livestream must be at least 18 years old.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween

As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Cheryl E Preston

Terrifier 2 was made "violently disgusting" on purpose

The team behind the latest slasher film Terrifier 2 said they made it "Violently disgusting" on purpose. The result has been moviegoers shaking and crying, vomiting, and or fainting while viewing the horror flick. Not everyone is interested in being frightened to the point of losing consciousness or bodily fluids but being terrified is raking in money at the box office.
CBS Baltimore

Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life

PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine,"  Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
PASADENA, MD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Adults, don’t be monsters to trick-or-treaters

Little masked hobgoblins will soon be knocking at our doors wanting handfuls of candy, and it’s important to remember the rules of good behavior – for adults – not just the children. I often hear oldsters grumble about the unruly behavior of youths, but in my experience it is the adults who tend to be the […] The post Adults, don’t be monsters to trick-or-treaters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Spooky Halloween Statistics, by State

Halloween is back! After dropping during the first year of pandemic, the percentage of Americans planning to celebrate Halloween this year has recovered to pre-pandemic levels at 69%, according to data from the National Retail Federation, which goes back to 2005. Included in this percentage are the 67% of Americans...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Zombie-Like Pigeons With Twisted Necks Wander the Streets After Catching Viral Illness

You’ve heard of zombie deer before, but what about zombie pigeons? Last month, zombie deer, who were found to be suffering from EHD (Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease), popped up all over Ohio. They soon began to appear in other U.S. states as well. They appeared feverish, bloated, and unaware, a major concern for wildlife officials. This month though, we’re facing an entirely different problem. Recently, people have begun spotting zombie-like pigeons with twisted necks as they wander the streets. Experts have found that the birds are suffering from a viral illness of their own.
OHIO STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy