ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lakers & Spurs Expected to Continue Trade Talks into Season

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358HX5_0iklq1js00

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked through trade rumors.

For some teams, the start of the 2022-23 NBA script hasn't gone according to plan three games in.

The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a surprising 2-1 start after taking down the Philadelphia 76ers -- and stout Eastern Conference contender -- 114-105 on the road Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled out to 0-3 start despite the all-world talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Now, after an offseason of rumors , these two teams reportedly remain intertwined in trade talks as the new season begins to spread its wings.

Per Shams Charania of the The Athletic, "expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on."

The Lakers have reportedly had eyes on Spurs guard Josh Richardson in this case. His play to begin the season has certainly raised the value he could have in a potential deal to acquire draft picks.

The 29-year-old has averaged 12.7 points through three games despite going scoreless in the season-opening loss to the Charlotte Hornets. In San Antonio's 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Richardson was hot from deep. He went 6 of 8 from 3-point range for 27 points off the bench, which tied Pacers guard Buddy Hield for the game-high in points.

In the win over the 76ers, his former team, Richardson added 11 points and three assists, playing 21 crucial minutes off the bench in the upset victory.

Richardson's value to a young Spurs team is vital, as his leadership and on-court ability helps allow for seamless development. However, general manager Brian Wright might look to trade his value in for future assets as the Spurs continue to rebuild despite the promising start to the season.

San Antonio visits the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday for tipoff at 7 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral

High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Have Notable Point Guard Trade Target

After starting the season 0-3, it's becoming pretty clear that the Los Angeles Lakers need some extra help this season. Judging by the latest report, the team agrees with the assessment. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in bringing Charlotte Hornets point guard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
553
Followers
411
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy