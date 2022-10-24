Lakers & Spurs Expected to Continue Trade Talks into Season

The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked through trade rumors.

For some teams, the start of the 2022-23 NBA script hasn't gone according to plan three games in.

The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a surprising 2-1 start after taking down the Philadelphia 76ers -- and stout Eastern Conference contender -- 114-105 on the road Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled out to 0-3 start despite the all-world talents of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Now, after an offseason of rumors , these two teams reportedly remain intertwined in trade talks as the new season begins to spread its wings.

Per Shams Charania of the The Athletic, "expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on."

The Lakers have reportedly had eyes on Spurs guard Josh Richardson in this case. His play to begin the season has certainly raised the value he could have in a potential deal to acquire draft picks.

The 29-year-old has averaged 12.7 points through three games despite going scoreless in the season-opening loss to the Charlotte Hornets. In San Antonio's 137-134 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Richardson was hot from deep. He went 6 of 8 from 3-point range for 27 points off the bench, which tied Pacers guard Buddy Hield for the game-high in points.

In the win over the 76ers, his former team, Richardson added 11 points and three assists, playing 21 crucial minutes off the bench in the upset victory.

Richardson's value to a young Spurs team is vital, as his leadership and on-court ability helps allow for seamless development. However, general manager Brian Wright might look to trade his value in for future assets as the Spurs continue to rebuild despite the promising start to the season.

San Antonio visits the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday for tipoff at 7 p.m. CT.

