ClickOnDetroit.com
Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse
The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is a trip to this crystal and metaphysics shop in your future?
Have you ever wanted to know your future? Or perhaps you’re into all those crystals? Or maybe all these metaphysical things just have you curious?. There is one shop that has it all, the Boston Tea Room in Ferndale. “We want this to be a space where you can...
One of Detroit’s most haunted places is hiding in plain sight on Woodward Avenue
If you’ve walked up and down Woodward Avenue in Midtown, there’s a chance you’ve passed by one very spooky building…and not even realized it. The Whitney’s carriage house may be hidden in plain sight, but is also one of Detroit’s most haunted places.
metrodetroitmommy.com
New: The Sugar Factory Detroit- Extravagance at its Finest
Extravagance at its finest, the newest location of The Sugar Factory has opened in Detroit!. If you want to indulge in the most insta-worthy and delectable foods and drinks, look no further. The Sugar Factory is the “most instagrammed restaurant in America” and is a candy-laced, decadent sensation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beloved Old Town Tavern in downtown Ann Arbor to celebrate 50 years of business
ANN ARBOR – Old Town Tavern is turning the big 5-0. To celebrate its birthday, the Liberty Street tavern is offering 72-cent drink specials and three nights of free, live music between 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 4-6. Billing itself as the last “Townie” bar, Old Town Tavern has a...
Eater
Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location
Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen
After living in condominiums in Detroit for several years, Amy and Donald Rencher decided to act on something they had known for a while: They needed more space to raise a family. They found a 4,000-square- foot home built in 1910 in the city’s New Center neighborhood that met that need; the kitchen, however, was […] The post What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Art Center transforms downtown alley with confetti-filled installation
ANN ARBOR – The alley between Alley Bar and Pretzel Bell has a new look. Throughout October, the Ann Arbor Art Center has worked with Indiana-based design studio LAA Office to transform the typically ignored alleyway into a place of wonder and color. The installation, called “Urban-Fetti,” has bright,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology
A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter bumper cars, giant slide, Santa coming to Downtown Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway
DETROIT – It’s going to feel even more festive this winter in Downtown Detroit, with a new wintery experience launching near Campus Martius. Bedrock unveiled their 2022 Decked Out Detroit lineup, bringing a winter wonderland of family-friendly activities to the Monroe Street Midway. For the last two seasons,...
Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies dress up as book characters in homemade Halloween costumes
(CBS DETROIT) - Babies at Henry Ford Hospital are getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes inspired by books.The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are dressed up in costumes inspired by "The Cat in the Hat," "Corduroy, Madeline" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Each baby will take the book and their costume home with them. The hospital says reading to infants gives them a head start on experiencing high-quality language, promotes parent-infant bonding, may reduce levels of parental stress and has been shown to promote physical health. According to the press release, the costumes that the NICU babies wore for their Halloween photo shoot were all handmade by one of the nurses' moms. To see more babies dressed up, check out the photo gallery here.
detroithistorical.org
2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled
There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
fox2detroit.com
Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares mac & cheese
Family-owned Lillie Bell's in Southfield stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to cook up some mac and cheese. Lillie Bell's is located at 25030 Southfield Rd., Southfield. To make half a pan you'll need: 2 1/2 pounds macaroni noodles (uncooked) 2 tablespoons Lawrys Seasoning Salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cups butter 10 ounces heavy cream 5 ounces evaporated milk 1 pound of cheese 2 cups of cheese To prepare: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Boil macaroni noodles for 8 minutes or until Al Dente. In a large mixing bowl, add cooked noodles, butter, heavy cream, evaporated milk, and seasonings. Mix until well incorporated. Add 1 pound of cheese to the macaroni mixture and mix until well incorporated. Pour mixture into a half pan. Cover the top with remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes or until desired crust forms.
HometownLife.com
Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia
Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
Lifelong search for African ancestry revealed for one metro Detroit women
When WXYZ’s Ameera David first met Oya Amakisi, it was July, the summer of her 37th year on a lifelong quest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s first self-serve taproom opens in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit is home to some of the best microbreweries in the country, but this one is unlike any other in the state. Lincoln Tap is a bar located on Lincoln Street in Royal Oak, and it’s home to the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
