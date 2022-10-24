ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Park, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Baristas walk out of Drip House Coffee Company in downtown Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Last week, baristas walked out of downtown’s Drip House Coffee Company after alleging poor workplace practices by the cafe’s ownership. Located at the corner of South Main Street and West Stadium Boulevard, right across from the Big House and Pioneer High School, the cafe is known for trendy lattes, crepes, smoothies and pastries.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

You can take home the flavors of BBQ from this smokehouse

The big University of Michigan - Michigan State University game is this weekend, and you might be thinking about grabbing some barbecue to enjoy while watching the football game. Noah’s Smokehouse in Dearborn is a spot that’s serving up ribs, brisket, and a whole lot more, and it’s what’s on the menu for Takeout Tuesday.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is a trip to this crystal and metaphysics shop in your future?

Have you ever wanted to know your future? Or perhaps you’re into all those crystals? Or maybe all these metaphysical things just have you curious?. There is one shop that has it all, the Boston Tea Room in Ferndale. “We want this to be a space where you can...
FERNDALE, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

New: The Sugar Factory Detroit- Extravagance at its Finest

Extravagance at its finest, the newest location of The Sugar Factory has opened in Detroit!. If you want to indulge in the most insta-worthy and delectable foods and drinks, look no further. The Sugar Factory is the “most instagrammed restaurant in America” and is a candy-laced, decadent sensation.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Detroit Soul Has An Opening Date For Its New Far East Side Location

Detroit Soul, the takeout and catering-friendly soul food spot on Eight Mile, is on track to welcoming a second location on the east side. Come November 21, Detroit Soul will welcome a second location at 14300 E. Jefferson St. Diners at the new location will get to dine in or carryout.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining

WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
WESTLAND, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen

After living in condominiums in Detroit for several years, Amy and Donald Rencher decided to act on something they had known for a while: They needed more space to raise a family. They found a 4,000-square- foot home built in 1910 in the city’s New Center neighborhood that met that need; the kitchen, however, was […] The post What’s Old is New: A Look Inside One Local Homeowner’s Restored 20th Century Kitchen appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor

With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology

A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology. An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies dress up as book characters in homemade Halloween costumes

(CBS DETROIT) - Babies at Henry Ford Hospital are getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes inspired by books.The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are dressed up in costumes inspired by "The Cat in the Hat," "Corduroy, Madeline" and "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Each baby will take the book and their costume home with them. The hospital says reading to infants gives them a head start on experiencing high-quality language, promotes parent-infant bonding, may reduce levels of parental stress and has been shown to promote physical health.  According to the press release, the costumes that the NICU babies wore for their Halloween photo shoot were all handmade by one of the nurses' moms. To see more babies dressed up, check out the photo gallery here. 
DETROIT, MI
detroithistorical.org

2022 Thanksgiving Parade Viewing Event Cancelled

There will be no America's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewing event at the Detroit Historical Museum this year. We just don’t have the staffing to host you. You can still enjoy the parade at the corner of Woodward and Kirby - just bring your own chairs and set them up on the sidewalk or gather on Legends Plaza and see how your hands measure up to Detroit’s legends!
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares mac & cheese

Family-owned Lillie Bell's in Southfield stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to cook up some mac and cheese. Lillie Bell's is located at 25030 Southfield Rd., Southfield. To make half a pan you'll need: 2 1/2 pounds macaroni noodles (uncooked) 2 tablespoons Lawrys Seasoning Salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cups butter 10 ounces heavy cream 5 ounces evaporated milk 1 pound of cheese 2 cups of cheese To prepare: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Boil macaroni noodles for 8 minutes or until Al Dente. In a large mixing bowl, add cooked noodles, butter, heavy cream, evaporated milk, and seasonings. Mix until well incorporated. Add 1 pound of cheese to the macaroni mixture and mix until well incorporated. Pour mixture into a half pan. Cover the top with remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes or until desired crust forms.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s first self-serve taproom opens in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Metro Detroit is home to some of the best microbreweries in the country, but this one is unlike any other in the state. Lincoln Tap is a bar located on Lincoln Street in Royal Oak, and it’s home to the state’s first-ever self-serve taproom.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI

