Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Which iPad Model Should You Get? Late 2022 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you are considering buying a new tablet or upgrading your iPad after several years, you may find that you have many more options than before. The latest iPad Pro models differ in more than size, the 6th-gen iPad Mini is still around, and the new 10th-gen iPad isn't a direct replacement to the 9th-gen iPad that's still on sale, but it is an interesting alternative to the 5th-gen iPad Air.
Cult of Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura on October 24?
IOS 16 was released in September, but Apple held back on iPadOS 16 due to bugs and stability issues. A month later, the company is finally ready to seed iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iOS 16.1 to the public on October 24. But when exactly will the updates show up...
CNET
Apple Just Quietly Raised Prices for Apple Music and Apple TV Plus
Apple raised prices on its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One package that bundles both those services with a few others, marking their first major price increases in the US in years. Effective immediately on Monday, new subscribers to Apple Music...
CNET
Apple Hikes Prices on Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple One Bundle -- First In Years
Apple on Monday said it's raising prices on its popular Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One bundle, marking the first major price increase in the US from the company in years. Apple Music is jumping by $1 for individuals to $11...
CNET
Google Hit With Another Fine Over Its Dominance
Google has been hit with a $113 million fine by the Competition Commission of India for restricting third-party payments for app purchases or in-app payments, the commission said in a press release Tuesday. This is the second fine for Google by India in less than a week. The first, for...
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
CNET
YouTube App Gets Pinch-to-Zoom, Precise Seeking and Other Updates
YouTube's app is getting a little easier to use. The video platform said Monday in a blog post that you'll now be able to zoom in on videos using pinch-to-zoom. Additionally, viewers will be able to easily find the exact part of a video they want to watch using the new precise seeking feature. Both improvements will be available later today.
CNET
Apple TV 4K Returns to Just $100 in 1-Day Best Buy Sale Ahead of Updated Model's Release
Apple this month unveiled an upgraded Apple TV 4K for 2022 with a faster processor, increased storage and new lower price. Apple TV 4K 2022 preorders are open ahead of the device's release next week, though you might want to consider the outgoing 2021 model with the flash sale currently going on at Best Buy. Its one-day sale drops the 2021 Apple TV 4K down to just $100 there, saving you $79 versus its retail price. The 64GB version is just $10 more, too. Those prices are being matched at Amazon and Walmart.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
CNET
2 New iOS 16 Features That Actually Just Drain Your iPhone Battery
If your iPhone is always dying, it's time to make some changes. Maybe you need to charge it differently, with the appropriate cables, or invest in a decent power bank that lets you charge your iPhone from anywhere, without depending on a wall outlet. You could also turn on Low...
iPad Pro 12.9 M2 review: the best just got better
With an M2 processor inside, the iPad Pro is powerful enough for serious video editing. This is more than just a tablet
notebookcheck.net
Colossal 16-inch iPad reportedly in the pipeline for a Q4 2023 launch
Samsung bedazzled the industry earlier this year by announcing the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, a 14.6-inch tablet. It would have served as an ideal laptop replacement had it not run One UI, an operating system designed for smartphones. Apple wants to one-up Samsung and introduce an even larger iPad next year. According to a report by The Information, a 16-inch iPad will be launched sometime in Q4, 2023. The tablet could be unveiled alongside the rumoured 14-inch iPad Pro mentioned in earlier leaks.
notebookcheck.net
iPad with a bundled keyboard for under US$500: Apple supposedly canceled a cheap iPad with a plastic back
Apple recently launched the 10th gen iPad at a starting price of US$449 for a Wi-Fi only 64 GB model. Unfortunately, the tablet doesn’t come with the new Magic Keyboard Folio in the box, and you’ll have to shelve another US$249 for the accessory. So, anyone looking for a low-cost alternative to Chromebooks or Microsoft Surface Go 3 from within the Apple ecosystem will likely be disappointed. Apple insider Mark Gurman now alleges that Apple had planned to produce, at least internally, a cheap plastic iPad.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
