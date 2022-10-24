Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week.

The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football."

The Bucs have lost two straight and four of five.

Winfield was injured in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and Gage has been battling hamstring issues all season. Gage caught four passes for 39 yards on five targets against Carolina.

Winfield had two tackles, including one for a loss. Winfield had played every snap this season before leaving Sunday's game after 28 plays on defense.

Winfield, coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2021, has 39 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in seven starts this season. The 24-year-old has eight sacks and four INTs in 36 games (all starts) since the Bucs selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Gage, 26, is in his first season with the Bucs and has 29 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in seven games (four starts). He has 10 career TD receptions. --Field Level Media