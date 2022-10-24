ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

sonomasun.com

Day of the Dead tribute altar comes to life

Sonoma Community Center’s annual Altar-Lighting ceremony takes place November 1, 5-9pm. The public altar, constructed by local sculptor Jim Callahan, will be adorned with photos and other items that honor lost loved ones. Community members are invited to contribute their mementoes to the ofrenda in a shared celebration of those who have passed on.
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Trick or Treat around Sonoma Plaza

Put on a fun costume, come down to the historic Sonoma Plaza and check into the Visitors Center (453 First Street East). Then walk to participating businesses around the Plaza, say trick-or-treat, and have fun! This event is for families with children 10 and under.
SONOMA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
sonomasun.com

A summit of swimmers at Sea Dragons reunion

The Sonoma Sea Dragons hosted a fun alumni event as 220 former and current Sea Dragons, and Sonoma Valley High School swimmers and water polo players, gathered at the new SVHS aquatics center. Participants ranged from swimmers who had just joined the team this fall to alumni from the 1978 team.
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma’s mother-son act

Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

After fish die-off, life returns to Lake Merritt

On Aug. 28, thousands of dying fish washed up along Lake Merritt’s shoreline, casualties of a massive algae bloom of the species Heterosigma akashiwo, a dark red-colored algae that depletes oxygen levels in the body of water it inhabits. This “red tide” event affected waterways throughout the San Francisco Bay, including the Berkeley Marina where ravenous seagulls feasted on piles of dead mussels.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Rabbit hoarders force SF shelters out of capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Animal shelters in San Francisco have been overrun with rabbits. The San Francisco Animal Care and Control told KRON4 on Tuesday that many of them came from two instances of animal hoarding. Deb Campbell, a spokesperson with SFACC said, “we’ve had several rabbit hoarding cases in the last 10 years. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Gold-Covered, Over-the-Top Vegan Treats Sparkle for this East Bay Baker

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It doesn’t get more saucy than Brea “Slim” Gladney. Walking into her family’s home in San Leandro — where they relocated to from East Oakland over a decade ago — you’ll find the Warriors game playing in the background and all the playerish vibes of someone who cooks up game for a living. Though Gladney currently resides in Portland, Oregon, she regularly returns home to tap in with her folks and distribute baked treats at various pop-ups, smoke shops and private functions through her business, Treats by B.
OREGON STATE
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley philanthropist wins national award

Sonoma Valley philanthropist Katherine Fulton has received the 2022 Willoughby Award from Philanos, the leading women’s giving circle network in the United States. Fulton was one of three finalists for the national honor. The award includes a prize of $1,000, which Fulton donated to Impact100 Sonoma, a Philanos member...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets

Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
OAKLAND, CA
sonomasun.com

Sonoma Overnight Support hosts Halloween fundraiser

Sonoma Overnight Support is hosting its 3rd annual Halloween Drive-Thru fundraiser to support its food program, a year-round effort that serves over 5,000 free meals every month. “It’s a community effort,” says Kathy King, SOS’s executive director. “We get some of our produce from local farms, we have more than...
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Early in-person voting begins this weekend

With all ballots mailed out to registered voters, early in-person voting begins this weekend for Nov. 8 election. Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29, any voters who have not already voted by mail may vote in person at one of seven vote centers located throughout the county. The Sonoma Valley location is the Sonoma Valley Regional Library. 755 W Napa St., Sonoma.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA

