sonomasun.com
Day of the Dead tribute altar comes to life
Sonoma Community Center’s annual Altar-Lighting ceremony takes place November 1, 5-9pm. The public altar, constructed by local sculptor Jim Callahan, will be adorned with photos and other items that honor lost loved ones. Community members are invited to contribute their mementoes to the ofrenda in a shared celebration of those who have passed on.
sonomasun.com
Trick or Treat around Sonoma Plaza
Put on a fun costume, come down to the historic Sonoma Plaza and check into the Visitors Center (453 First Street East). Then walk to participating businesses around the Plaza, say trick-or-treat, and have fun! This event is for families with children 10 and under.
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
sonomasun.com
A summit of swimmers at Sea Dragons reunion
The Sonoma Sea Dragons hosted a fun alumni event as 220 former and current Sea Dragons, and Sonoma Valley High School swimmers and water polo players, gathered at the new SVHS aquatics center. Participants ranged from swimmers who had just joined the team this fall to alumni from the 1978 team.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma’s mother-son act
Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food." Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
oaklandside.org
After fish die-off, life returns to Lake Merritt
On Aug. 28, thousands of dying fish washed up along Lake Merritt’s shoreline, casualties of a massive algae bloom of the species Heterosigma akashiwo, a dark red-colored algae that depletes oxygen levels in the body of water it inhabits. This “red tide” event affected waterways throughout the San Francisco Bay, including the Berkeley Marina where ravenous seagulls feasted on piles of dead mussels.
Rabbit hoarders force SF shelters out of capacity
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Animal shelters in San Francisco have been overrun with rabbits. The San Francisco Animal Care and Control told KRON4 on Tuesday that many of them came from two instances of animal hoarding. Deb Campbell, a spokesperson with SFACC said, “we’ve had several rabbit hoarding cases in the last 10 years. […]
KQED
Gold-Covered, Over-the-Top Vegan Treats Sparkle for this East Bay Baker
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It doesn’t get more saucy than Brea “Slim” Gladney. Walking into her family’s home in San Leandro — where they relocated to from East Oakland over a decade ago — you’ll find the Warriors game playing in the background and all the playerish vibes of someone who cooks up game for a living. Though Gladney currently resides in Portland, Oregon, she regularly returns home to tap in with her folks and distribute baked treats at various pop-ups, smoke shops and private functions through her business, Treats by B.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Valley philanthropist wins national award
Sonoma Valley philanthropist Katherine Fulton has received the 2022 Willoughby Award from Philanos, the leading women’s giving circle network in the United States. Fulton was one of three finalists for the national honor. The award includes a prize of $1,000, which Fulton donated to Impact100 Sonoma, a Philanos member...
KTVU FOX 2
Lil Nas X 'made it rain' on drag performers at SF Oasis this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO - On the weekend his ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ made its way to San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, rapper Lil Nas X was seen among the audience at the city's premiere cabaret, drag, and burlesque nightclub, Oasis. The rapper, né Montero Lamar Hill, was seen...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
KQED
‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets
Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Overnight Support hosts Halloween fundraiser
Sonoma Overnight Support is hosting its 3rd annual Halloween Drive-Thru fundraiser to support its food program, a year-round effort that serves over 5,000 free meals every month. “It’s a community effort,” says Kathy King, SOS’s executive director. “We get some of our produce from local farms, we have more than...
sonomasun.com
Early in-person voting begins this weekend
With all ballots mailed out to registered voters, early in-person voting begins this weekend for Nov. 8 election. Beginning on Saturday, Oct. 29, any voters who have not already voted by mail may vote in person at one of seven vote centers located throughout the county. The Sonoma Valley location is the Sonoma Valley Regional Library. 755 W Napa St., Sonoma.
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
