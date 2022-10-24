Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
2 people riding on motorcycle killed after colliding with car in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police are investigating a crash in Melbourne that left two people riding on a motorcycle dead Sunday. According to the Melbourne Police Department, motorcycle driver Daniel Revels and his passenger, Courtney Hamilton, died when their motorcycle collided with another car shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road.
cw34.com
Sheriff: First load of colored Fentanyl found in Martin County, two people arrested
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were arrested after deputies intercepted their drug deal. Shain Shaw, 38, and Jacob Groover, 25, brought almost 15 grams of fentanyl and 57.1 grams of cocaine into Martin County. The sheriff's office said dealers working to enhance and market their product, like...
cw34.com
Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Fort Pierce police searching for man involved in child molestation, cops say
Fort Pierce police said Wednesday they're trying to identify a man involved in a case of child molestation at a Goodwill store.
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
click orlando
Merritt Island Causeway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night, prompting the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened on eastbound State Road 520 near South Banana River Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
WPBF News 25
'I'm happy to be alive.' Port St. Lucie police officer recovering after being hit by car
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Richard Mazzio struggled to his feet and, using his cane, walked down the hall. Having issues getting around is not the life the Port St. Lucie police officer is used to living. But everything changed last Tuesday night. “I’m just happy to be alive,...
Sheriff's office intercepts 2 suspected drug dealers in Martin County
The Martin County Sheriff's Office wrapped up a month-long investigation that targeted traffickers bringing dangerous drugs into the county.
WPBF News 25
Dramatic video: St. Lucie County deputy shoots man on Fort Pierce bridge
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9.
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
Martin County deputies increase speed patrols after fatal crash
Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies are increasing patrols along a busy stretch of U.S. Highway 1 after a fatal crash that killed four people.
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
wqcs.org
Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure
Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
click orlando
West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The department said the crash happened...
‘A tragic loss’: 2nd woman dies after being hit by truck while walking on Melbourne sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The second woman hit by a truck while walking on a Melbourne sidewalk has died, police said Thursday. Officers said Rikki Grace, 25, and Megan Grace, 26, both of Palm Bay, died after a pickup truck hit them on Tuesday evening while they were walking on the sidewalk along Front Street.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 24
Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road.
Comments / 0