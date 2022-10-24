ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cw34.com

Jupiter Police need help identifying attempted robber

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department released photos of an attempted robber and need the public's help identifying the person. Officers said the attempted robber tried to break the windows of the Global Mart and a Marathon gas station on 243 W Indiantown Road. The incidents took place on Oct. 17 between 12 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
JUPITER, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island Causeway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night, prompting the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened on eastbound State Road 520 near South Banana River Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
cw34.com

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responds to pelican in distress

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities responded to an unusual request on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, units responded to assist the Jupiter Police Department's Marine unit in rescuing a pelican who was in distress in shallow water. Firefighters found the pelican with a fish hook...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County - High Tides and Erosion Force Bathtub Beach Closure

Martin County - Monday October 24, 2022: While nearly all beaches are naturally prone to gradual erosion, Bathtub Beach continues to experience high tides and heavy surf conditions, causing a significant change in the shoreline. While the beach continues to absorb the brunt force of waves allowing the dunes to protect roads and structures, heavy surf and erosion make for dangerous conditions for beachgoers.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 24

Demetrius Vashon Bostic, 37, of the 4600 block of 38th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Set to be released Jan. 28, 2023; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm, ammunition, electric devices by convicted felon. Brandon Tykeem Love, 26, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, Fellsmere; Status: Set to...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL

