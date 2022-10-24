ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
BAINBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Seaman man killed in one-vehicle crash

A one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Brown County claimed the life of a Seaman man. The crash took place at 12:14 a.m. on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Eagle Township, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation showed that a...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
IRONTON, OH
WKYC

Body of 39-year-old man found behind church in Madison Township

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a deceased 39-year-old man was found behind a church in Madison Township on Tuesday morning. The Madison Township Police Department and the Madison Fire District were dispatched to the Bible Baptist Church at 5819 Chapel Road at 9:28 a.m. for a report of a possible dead body. Once there, authorities discovered the body of a deceased 39-year-old male next to a picnic table behind the church.
MADISON TOWNSHIP, PA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
WHEELERSBURG, OH
10TV

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Donovan Lewis’s mother: ‘I’m tired of being quiet’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide. According to the autopsy report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis died within minutes of being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. A single bullet shot through Lewis’ abdomen, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

