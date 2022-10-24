LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a deceased 39-year-old man was found behind a church in Madison Township on Tuesday morning. The Madison Township Police Department and the Madison Fire District were dispatched to the Bible Baptist Church at 5819 Chapel Road at 9:28 a.m. for a report of a possible dead body. Once there, authorities discovered the body of a deceased 39-year-old male next to a picnic table behind the church.

