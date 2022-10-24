Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fire and rescue respond to crash in the Village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Bainbridge fire and rescue responded to a crash in the 400 block of East Main Street in the village. According to initial reports, one vehicle involved was smoking. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The Guardian could not confirm if there were any...
One dead in fiery crash, Georgesville Road now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead after a stolen car she was driving crashed into a pole and caught fire, shutting down a westside intersection twice, according to Columbus police. A witness told police that an unidentified woman was seen driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that ran a red light before crashing into […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
Times Gazette
Seaman man killed in one-vehicle crash
A one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Brown County claimed the life of a Seaman man. The crash took place at 12:14 a.m. on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Eagle Township, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The preliminary investigation showed that a...
Seaman man killed in single-car accident
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle, fa
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
WSAZ
One arrested in Scioto County in connection with Ironton investigation
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton police are investigating a crime that led to the suspect being arrested in Scioto County. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner told WSAZ the investigation is taking place on 9th Street. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also on scene. Meanwhile, Scioto County sheriff David...
Body of 39-year-old man found behind church in Madison Township
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a deceased 39-year-old man was found behind a church in Madison Township on Tuesday morning. The Madison Township Police Department and the Madison Fire District were dispatched to the Bible Baptist Church at 5819 Chapel Road at 9:28 a.m. for a report of a possible dead body. Once there, authorities discovered the body of a deceased 39-year-old male next to a picnic table behind the church.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
Fox 19
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new effort by law enforcement is using technology to solve cold cases, find missing people and clean up the Ohio River. Whatever lies beneath the river’s silty murk, it’s fewer by ten abandoned cars as of last Friday. That’s how many have been recovered...
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Darke Co.; No injuries reported
DARKE COUNTY — Fire crews from across Darke County were called to battle a fire on state Route 121 South of Greenville Monday. >>Northmont City Schools teacher resigns after misconduct allegation involving student. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. on state Route 121 about two miles south of...
FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
Donovan Lewis’s mother: ‘I’m tired of being quiet’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide. According to the autopsy report, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis died within minutes of being shot by Columbus Police Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop neighborhood in August. A single bullet shot through Lewis’ abdomen, […]
