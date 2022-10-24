Read full article on original website
FOX News Star Launches Another
FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
Radio’s Top Biller Looking to Trim Budget
Declining revenue and listenership in 2022, compared to 2021, are the reasons Hubbard’s WTOP in Washington DC is looking to eliminate positions. All-news radio stations are the most expensive to operate due to the number of employees needed to run a credible, successful local and regional radio news facility.
Next Thursday is Radio Day
For some reason, many of radio’s public companies have recently gotten into a routine of reporting quarterly earning on the same day. Salem Media announced its earnings would be released on Thursday, November 3rd, joining iHeartMedia, Urban One and Saga who also report Q3 earnings on that day.
New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations
Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Zellner Gets More Responsibility at iHeart
IHeartMedia announced on Thursday that Jon Zellner has been named President of Programming Operations and Digital Music for iHeartRadio. Zellner will manage the programming, content and strategy for iHeart’s digital channels and playlists while continuing to oversee iHeartMedia’s programming operations at its 850 local radio stations. In addition...
Serving To Lead
(By Deborah Parenti) It’s natural to reflect on leadership as we celebrate some of the best managers in radio in this month’s issue of Radio Ink. Those who grace the pages of this issue have each carved out distinctly unique styles based on their own personalities and experiences. Yet there are some characteristics that are likely held in common. Vision, an ability to manage disruption effectively, organization, and inspiration.
Time Spent Listening to Spoken Word Audio Increasing
46% of the U.S. population listens to spoken word audio every day according to the latest Spoken Word Audio Report from NPR and Edison Research released Thursday. That’s an increase of 45% over the last 8 years. 47% of time spent with spoken word audio is with radio. Edison...
