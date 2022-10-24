Read full article on original website
Firefighters respond to fire at Crossville flooring company
Firefighters are working on a fire at Crossville Hardwoods.
Fire Damages Home and Cars in Manchester
Manchester Fire responded to a structure fire at 772 Raven St just after 2 am Saturday morning. Crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside to control the blaze. Damage occurred in the home and two cars parked in the driveway. The American Red Cross and...
ems1.com
2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
thunder1320.com
Warren County fire ‘contained by end of day’
Updated information from Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises that as of Wednesday, October 26 at 10:16 am the Tennessee Department of Forestry have 27 men and women on the scene for the purpose of allowing the fire to burn in place off the rim. It is their goal to have the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. The Forestry division will update the Sheriff’s Department on their progress no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.
thunder1320.com
Evacuation recommended for communities in Warren County as authorities fight fire
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s department, On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire.
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
WSMV
Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 70-acre wildfire that threatened homes and buildings in Warren County this week has been fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The tide began to turn on the fire Tuesday night when rain kept the fire from getting larger. Wednesday morning the...
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
18-year-old woman found in bushes after police chase
An 18-year-old woman was arrested after a short police chase early Tuesday morning when officers "rescued" her from the bushes.
erienewsnow.com
WSMV
Woman missing out of Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check. Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
Scammers continue to work the area
Please be aware the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment.
WSMV
School bus catches fire at Franklin County High School
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
'We worked hard today:' Community reacts to major fire in Warren County
Dozens of acres of land have been burning and have been doing so since Monday morning, while firefighters have finally controlled the 70-acre blaze.
Train crash lawsuit highlights lack of safety lights, guard at TN railroad crossings
On Tuesday, the mother of three children who died at a train crossing filed a lawsuit, claiming the lack of lights and a crossing arm at the intersection contributed to her children's deaths.
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
