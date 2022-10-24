ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

On Target News

Fire Damages Home and Cars in Manchester

Manchester Fire responded to a structure fire at 772 Raven St just after 2 am Saturday morning. Crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside to control the blaze. Damage occurred in the home and two cars parked in the driveway. The American Red Cross and...
MANCHESTER, TN
ems1.com

2 people airlifted after Tenn. ambulance crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Two people were transported by air to hospitals following an ambulance crash on Highway 43, WSMV reported Monday. Columbia Fire & Rescue responded, and a section of the highway was closed for a time. A photo shared by the fire department showed extensive damage to the...
COLUMBIA, TN
thunder1320.com

Warren County fire ‘contained by end of day’

Updated information from Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. advises that as of Wednesday, October 26 at 10:16 am the Tennessee Department of Forestry have 27 men and women on the scene for the purpose of allowing the fire to burn in place off the rim. It is their goal to have the fire 100% contained by the end of the day. The Forestry division will update the Sheriff’s Department on their progress no later than Thursday, Oct. 27.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 70-acre wildfire that threatened homes and buildings in Warren County this week has been fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The tide began to turn on the fire Tuesday night when rain kept the fire from getting larger. Wednesday morning the...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
CAIRO, IL
erienewsnow.com

School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Woman missing out of Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a woman who was reported missing by her family and requires a general welfare check. Maria Villalobos was last seen walking on Bluebird Road around midnight between Oct. 22 and the 23rd. Officials said she may have possibly been involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.
LEBANON, TN
On Target News

Scammers continue to work the area

Please be aware the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment.
WSMV

theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

