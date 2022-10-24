ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dogsbestlife.com

In-home veterinary care helps dogs with chronic health conditions

When you have a chronic health condition, your doctor recommends you take prescribed medications to keep your symptoms at bay, right? Well, the same can be said of dogs with chronic health conditions — but do they need to see their vet frequently to get the care they need?
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week

Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
WCPO

Struggling with a reactive pandemic pup? Here are some training tips

A lot of people added pets to their families during the pandemic, but quite a few "pandemic puppies" lack proper socialization. If you fit in that category, you can get some relief by taking your dog to a training facility. Heather Gillihan is a certified professional dog trainer with Zoom...
active.com

The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend

How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
DOPE Quick Reads

Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy