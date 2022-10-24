SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO