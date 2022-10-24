Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
abc57.com
One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
abc57.com
Hershberger pleads guilty to arson in string of barn fires
ELKHART, Ind. -- An Elkhart County judge preliminarily accepted a plea agreement for Joseph Hershberger, who is accused of setting multiple barns on fire. The court granted Hershberger's motion to enter a plea pursuant to the plea agreement on Monday. A sentencing hearing will be held on November 21. Hershberger...
hometownnewsnow.com
B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
WISH-TV
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
go955.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
abc57.com
La Porte man convicted of drug, gun charges
A jury found a La Porte man guilty on drug and gun charges in federal court, according to the US Attorneys Office. Donta Bridges, 38, was found guilty of two counts of distributing heroin; possessing with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine; an attempted distribution of heroin; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder
A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
abc57.com
Man accused of domestic battery, said he was 'ready' to go to jail
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for domestic battery after he allegedly choked a woman and punched her numerous times, according to the probable cause affidavit. Arthur Von Witt Jr., 31, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Domestic battery. Domestic battery committed in the presence of...
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
Florida man sentenced for threatening Calhoun Co. emergency dispatch personnel
A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel in Calhoun County and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.
