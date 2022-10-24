ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Canadiens G Carey Price says he has no plans to retire

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWmcD_0iklnygZ00
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a devastating year plus for Carey Price. But his recent trials and tribulations haven't pushed him to hang up his pads just yet.

The Montreal Canadiens goalie spoke to the hockey press on Monday and -- much to the delight of hockey fans everywhere -- said he isn't currently looking to walk away from the game.

"I don't have a plan to retire at this moment," Price told the media on Monday. "Right now, my goal is to just be pain-free from day to day. "

The Habs announced at the end of the offseason that the 35-year-old netminder will likely miss the entire 2022-23 campaign because of a lingering knee issue. As much as Price clearly still wants to play, being pain-free in his everyday off-the-ice life is the current priority.

"I'm still having some issues getting up and down stairs," Price admitted. "Carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult. So my priority is to get my body to a place where I'm pain-free in my day-to-day living. Hopefully."

Price admitted he is skeptical about getting surgery on his knee. The procedure would involve moving bone and cartilage from one part of his knee to the other.

"I went for a second opinion in Pittsburgh at the end of the season — that’s where I had my end-of-the-year second opinion, what my future held and what kind of a plan would be going forward. That’s when that surgery was suggested," Price said Monday, via SportsNet. "I was not particularly fond of such an intrusive surgery — in my opinion, it’s a little risky for my quality of life after, and it worries me a little bit."

Price has played just five games for Montreal since the team went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 because of the injured knee, which required surgery after his team's playoff run. Price was also put into the NHL's player assistance program and opened up about battling with substance abuse.

The Vancouver native still has four years left on his contract with the Canadiens.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

MLB 'Iron Man' Cal Ripken Jr. congratulates Golden Knights' Phil Kessel on breaking record

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel broke the NHL's ironman record by playing in his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks. Prior to the contest, some of his current and former teammates shared stories about Kessel, who hasn't sat out a game since October 31, 2009, when he missed a tilt against the Montreal Canadiens with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the lineup for the first month of that season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?

Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps announces death of his father, Fred

Phelps’ parents got divorced when he was young, which resulted in a strained relationship between him and his father. Many fans took note of the fact that Fred was not at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when Michael was dominating in the pool. According to a 2016 article in Sports Illustrated, the two began to repair their relationship after Michael checked in to rehab following his second DUI arrest in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."

Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of criticism for a while now, and every day, this situation gets worse for the former NBA MVP. His tenure on the Los Angeles Lakers has been anything but good, as he's constantly criticized for his performances, bad decisions, and the fact that he can't shoot the ball to save his life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."

The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy