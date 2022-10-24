Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Local marching bands win top honors
PEORIA, Ill. — Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win....
Central Illinois Proud
Stay clear of the cat: DNR warns Illinois residents of newly spotted mountain lion roaming the state
Mike Wefer of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking people to leave a mountain lion, spotted roaming in the western and west-central parts of the state, alone.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Poll: Illinois Democrats maintain large leads in race for governor, U.S. Senate, Sec Of State, Comptroller, Treasurer
With less than two weeks left in the campaign, the Democrats running for Illinois statewide offices and U.S. Senate hold commanding leads over their GOP opponents, a new WGN-TV/Emerson College/The Hill poll found. Although likely voters seem poised to pick Democrats for the state’s top offices, they are divided on the direction Illinois is headed. […]
Illinois Bobcat Population on the Rise, State Warns Motorists
With the bobcat population reportedly on the rise, Illinois state officials are now warning motorists to be on the look out for the large cats on the road. WROK reports that a warning about the bobcat population comes just days after an Illinois mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Dekalb County. It was noted that 5,000 of the large cats are estimated to be roaming around 99 out of the 102 counties in the state.
wcbu.org
Ameren plans to build a new solar farm in Peoria County
Ameren distributes power throughout Illinois, but currently doesn’t generate any of their own power in-state. With the passage of the Clean Energy Jobs Act in 2021, Ameren is building two solar power generation sites. The first, which Director of Technology Applications Brian Ripperdam said is about four to six...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Early voting expands; high winds intensified cornfield fire
Early voting opened across Illinois Monday and continues until election day on Nov. 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open. If you are not registered to vote, two forms of identification are required with one of them including your current address. Early voting sites can be used to vote in person, voter registration or to drop off a mail ballot.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
977wmoi.com
Jane Lynch Inducted In Illinois Broadcasters Association’s HOF
Actor and singer Jane Lynch is now a member of the Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame. The Illinois native was inducted yesterday at the Normal Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. Lynch is from Dolton and is a graduate of Thornridge High School and ISU. She is known for her role of Coach Sue Sylvester in the FOX comedy series Glee. Lynch has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
977wmoi.com
Concerns Raised Expanding Gambling in Illinois will Increase other Addictions
Illinois may follow suit with six states that currently allow online casino gambling, and the executive director of Illinois Church Action on Alcohol and Addiction Problems says there will be repercussions if this comes to fruition. At a recent East Coast Gambling conference, panelists say Illinois could soon adopt internet...
25newsnow.com
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
thefabricator.com
Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility
Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
25newsnow.com
Pekin council agenda shows plans to terminate City Manager
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Agenda items for Pekin City Council show plans to terminate City Manager Mark Rothert and appoint an interim in his place. Council member Becky Cloyd confirmed the plans to 25News Sunday. She is not speaking for the entire council but said there is a disagreement over the future direction between the manager and the council.
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
geneseorepublic.com
Who is financially supporting, opposing the Workers' Rights Amendment in Illinois?
Illinois' Amendment 1 has attracted millions of dollars into campaigns both for and against it with two weeks to go before Election Day. Commonly known as the Workers' Rights Amendment, the ballot issue would codify workers' right to organize into the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights and further enshrine the right to collective bargaining for "negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois has the worst unemployment rate of all states
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to struggle with unemployment as new numbers show the state is dead last out of the 50 states. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated unemployment numbers for the 50 states and Washington D.C. The list shows where each state was during September.
wmay.com
Illinois yields appear to be positive despite dry conditions
(The Center Square) – Despite a dry summer in Illinois, corn and soybean yields appear to be favorable. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois farmers are expected to get 210 bushels of corn per acre. If Illinois’ projection this year comes to fruition, it would match its record-high yields of 2018.
