Father arrested on second-degree murder count in case of Harmony Montgomery, girl who hadn’t been seen in over 2 years

MANCHESTER, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities announced on Monday that Adam Montgomery has been charged with murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced the development during a press conference at the Manchester Police Department. Formella said Montgomery was arrested Monday morning and charged with second degree murder for recklessly causing Harmony's death on or around Dec. 7, 2019. He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.He is accused of causing Harmony's death by repeatedly striking her...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO