Sophomore Night Sweep Caps Unbeaten Conference Season for Chargers
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College volleyball team put the cherry on top of its Arrowhead Conference championship Tuesday night. The Chargers, who had already clinched the outright conference title last week, capped a perfect run through the league with a 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 romp over Illinois Valley on Sophomore Night at John Lewis Gym.
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending October 23, 2022
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending October 23rd, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is senior boys cross country runner, Liam Baldwin. Liam ended his high school cross country career by placing 34th at the Macomb class 1A regional meet at Spring Lake. His time of 20:10 was a season, and career, best run for Liam in a 3-mile race. He was 31st at the Monmouth-Roseville Titan Invite earlier this season.
Green Machine to face #1 seed Carterville in 4A playoffs
Geneseo may have lost the game to Moline last Friday, but players and coaches aren’t looking back, only ahead to what they accomplished in making this year’s postseason play a reality. Geneseo is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and will face No. 1 seed...
Mary E. Carruthers
Mary E. Carruthers, 41, of Galesburg, died on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago. She was born to Thomas and Glenda (Akers) Carruthers on November 24, 1980, in Galesburg. Mary graduated from Galesburg High School in 1999. She then attended and received her associate’s degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. Mary later attended Park University in Missouri, where she received her bachelor’s degree in social psychology and criminology. She was employed as a Drug Counselor at Bridgeway, then moved to the Knox County Courthouse as a Probation Officer for Drug Court. Mary recently moved up to a Probation Officer for the courts.
Craig J. Weber
Craig J. Weber, 69, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 3:15 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 20, 1953 in Washington D.C., the son of Norman and V. Bethene (Ulm) Weber. Craig was raised and educated in London Mills, IL and graduated from Spoon River Valley High School in 1971. He later graduated from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL with a Teaching Degree.
Connie M. Pinckney
Connie M. Pinckney, 66, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Cremation rites have accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Lake Storey Pavilion, 1572 Machan Dr., Galesburg, Illinois. Private family burial of cremated remains will be held at Oaklawn Memorials Gardens, Galesburg, Illinois. Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Homes and Crematory, Knoxville are in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences and/or expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
Rose A. Sandstrom
Rose A. Sandstrom,75, of Roseville, IL passed away at 5:10 am, Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Rose was born January 17, 1947 in Cambridge, IL the daughter of Arthur & Pearl (Wexell) Carlberg. She was raised and educated in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1965. She later graduated from Western Illinois University in 1969 with a degree in Physical Education.
Geneseo's walking bridge would conquer confounding creek
Geneseo's city council is taking steps to turn a long-time vision into reality. According to Brandon Maeglin, Geneseo city administrator, a pedestrian bridge and historical landing across the Geneseo City Creek has a been a project “on the council’s radar for many years, and we are excited to take the first steps now so that we can see this vision come to life.”
Minerva community mourns loss of student athlete
The running community is showing its support for Minerva High School and its cross country squad after a member of the team died in an accident at the district cross country meet Saturday at Cambridge High School. Area cross country teams are expressing sympathy and showing their support by wearing...
Monmouth Department Chair Previews the Remainder of College’s Theatre Season
Monmouth College’s first staging of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in more than 70 years set a high bar for the rest of the 2022-23 theatre season, but there are still three full-length productions to try and top it. The fact that Monmouth’s theatre department will stage four...
Marilyn Melhouse
Marilyn Melhouse, 79, of Farmington, IL, formerly of Avon, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. She was born November 16, 1942 in Farmington, the daughter of Matthew and Louise Francisco. She was raised and educated in Farmington, graduating from Farmington High School in 1960.
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
Patrick T. Hoy
Patrick T. Hoy, 72, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 28, 2022, 2:44 AM at Heartland Healthcare Center, Galesburg. Patrick was born on June 7, 1949 in Rock Island. He was the son of Glenn and Betty (Rumbolt) Hoy. Patrick married Susan Miller on September 19, 1986 in Lake County, Illinois. Together, Susan and Patrick built a life to span thirty-five years. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his children, Jennifer (Ryne) Bushong of Delong, Kevin (Becca) Hoy of Schaumburg, Shannon (Nick) Arnold of North Liberty, IA and Daniel (Shannon) Pollack of Downers Grove; siblings, Jodi (Greg) Farrell and Mary (Peter) Pappas, both of Colorado, Tony (Sue) Hoy of Davenport and John (Karey) Baxter of East Moline; nine grandchildren, Camryn, Makayla, Everleigh, Dylan, Olivia, Liam, Hudson, Aubrey and Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Christopher.
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
Helen L. Young Glenn
Helen L. Young Glenn, 94, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:41 a.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Good Hope, IL, the daughter of Orville and Mabel (Beal) Geltmacher. She was one of four girls and three boys. Helen was anxious to get into the world; she wouldn’t wait for the doctor, so her mother let the neighbor man deliver her.
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg
The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
