Father arrested on second-degree murder count in case of Harmony Montgomery, girl who hadn’t been seen in over 2 years

PAXTON, Mass. - Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals in Paxton has dedicated seven years to rebuilding their facility, but it's still only an empty building without any animals. Their building was destroyed by a fire in 2015, killing 50 of the animals inside. They said the insurance money they received after only covered a building that was built in the 1960's, leaving them on the hook for the majority of the rebuild. They said a new, finished shelter will cost about $270,000.

PAXTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO