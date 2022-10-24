Father arrested on second-degree murder count in case of Harmony Montgomery, girl who hadn’t been seen in over 2 years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in Vanessa Marcotte murder case changes plea to guilty
WORCESTER, Mass. - Angelo Colon-Ortiz changed his plea to guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte in 2016 at a hearing in Worcester Wednesday. Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester, is also pleading guilty to an unarmed robbery charge. He will serve 20 years in prison for the unarmed robbery charge and then begin serving a life sentence for the murder charge, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's office. He will not be eligible for parole for 45 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Paxton animal shelter still rebuilding seven years after fire destroyed facility
PAXTON, Mass. - Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals in Paxton has dedicated seven years to rebuilding their facility, but it's still only an empty building without any animals. Their building was destroyed by a fire in 2015, killing 50 of the animals inside. They said the insurance money they received after only covered a building that was built in the 1960's, leaving them on the hook for the majority of the rebuild. They said a new, finished shelter will cost about $270,000.
spectrumnews1.com
Local educator reacts to test scores dropping for students nationwide
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows just how much the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted students and their learning. Across the country, math scores saw their largest drop ever and reading scores fell to 1992 levels. Educational Association of Worcester President Melissa Verdier...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester city council tables Christopher Columbus statue discussion
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester city council filed an order by councilor Sarai Rivera regarding the Christopher Columbus statue downtown at its meeting Tuesday night. The statue is located in Washington Square. Rivera's order asked for the city manager to organize a diverse community discussion to determine the best course of action for removing statue from any public space. The motion, however, was filed by the council, preventing that from taking place.
spectrumnews1.com
Leicester High School celebrates senior night with special ceremony at Unified Basketball game
LEICESTER, Mass. - Leicester High School hosted their first unified basketball game in their program's history Wednesday. "Unified basketball is a combination of Special Olympics players and other athletes playing together on the same team to promote inclusion through sports," coach Analisa Curren said. What You Need To Know. Leicester...
spectrumnews1.com
Dandelion Energy holds ribbon cutting at new Marlborough facility
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Dandelion Energy, a geothermal heating company, is now offering its services in Massachusetts after opening their new warehouse in Marlborough Tuesday. The company said their goal is to help homes transition to clean heating and cooling by offering geothermal solutions. Geothermal, or ground source, heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground. In the winter, the pumps moves heat stored in the ground into homes and in the summer, they return heat from the home to the ground.
Comments / 0