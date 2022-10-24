Read full article on original website
Harmony Montgomery’s father pleads not guilty to killing her
MANCHESTER, NH — The father of Harmony Montgomery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second-degree murder charge alleging that he killed the 5-year-old in 2019 by repeatedly striking her in the head with a closed fist, according to court paperwork filed by his New Hampshire attorneys. Adam Montgomery, 32,...
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
Arrest made after man stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury late Tuesday night, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Woodland Drive found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train
BOSTON — A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train. According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WMUR.com
Second arrest made in August robbery involving hammer
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they arrested a second person after a man was hit with a hammer during an August attempted robbery. Police said they arrested Manuel Rodriguez Figueroa, 45, of Nashua, on a criminal liability to robbery Class A Felony charge Sunday. Authorities said they responded...
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Woman faces multiple charges after police pursuit
New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
