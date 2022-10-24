ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Second arrest made in August robbery involving hammer

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they arrested a second person after a man was hit with a hammer during an August attempted robbery. Police said they arrested Manuel Rodriguez Figueroa, 45, of Nashua, on a criminal liability to robbery Class A Felony charge Sunday. Authorities said they responded...
NASHUA, NH
universalhub.com

Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say

Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
BOSTON, MA
